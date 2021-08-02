Summer bonuses help new homeowners make a splash in Sylvan Lake

If you live in Sylvan Lake you already know: the lake rewards you year-round. With snowmobiling and ice fishing in the winter and swimming, boating and waterslides in the summer, life’s a beach in this Central Alberta community. And the rewards of owning a new home in Crestview, Sylvan Lake just got better — for the months of July and August, Crestview is giving new home buyers a special gift!

Get 5,000 AIR MILES® Bonus Miles When You Purchase A New Home*

Moving to your brand-new, quality-built home in Crestview will reward you day after day, year after year. But the folks from Lamont Land (the developers in charge of the project) will give you another reward this summer to help you get moving. In addition to monthly draws and sign-up offers, you’ll get 5,000 AIR MILES® Bonus Miles when you purchase a new home before Aug. 31.

And, to make things even more rewarding, Crestview is also giving new home buyers a landscape package!** Set up your yard just the way you like it.

4-season playground, minutes from the lake

The community of Crestview offers offers a variety of affordable, quality new home choices, including single detached houses with or without attached garages, semi-detached, and townhouses, with walkouts possible on many lots. The family-oriented community is on a hill above Sylvan Lake with incredible views of the water and mountains! Choose your lot at crestviewsylvanlake.com/lot-availability.

Sylvan Lake is a four season playground with public beaches, walking trails and a water park in the summer, and skiing, ice fishing and mountain adventures in the winter. Excellent schools, recreation facilities and music festivals like Shake the Lake enrich life for all ages, and the town offers a great mix of employment opportunities in commerce and light industry. If you work in town, your commute to work will be under 10 minutes, and it’s easy to hop on the highway for meetings in Red Deer, Calgary or Edmonton.

Call 877-788-7575 or contact Crestview online to schedule a tour! Townhomes from $270’s*** and Single Family Homes from $390’s***

Learn more at crestviewsylvanlake.com.

*Offer valid from July 1 – August 31, 2021. Only valid on specified Lamont Land Communities / Developments. Applicable to third party sales only on occupancy. Ask your builder for details.

** Conditions apply. Ask your builder for details.

*** Subject to change.

