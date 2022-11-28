Sylvan Lake does winter right! Now is the perfect time to make your home in Crestview

When winter comes to Alberta, residents of Sylvan Lake get outside and have fun! With a four-season playground right outside your door, it’s no surprise that so many people are choosing to make their home at Crestview, the amenity-rich community in Sylvan Lake. Enjoy community parks and open spaces plus the brand new toboggan hill where neighbours will gather all winter long. Pathways entice joggers, dog walkers, strollers and active fitness buffs to hit the trails! Wind your way down the system of pathways (connected to the county trail system) and experience the great outdoors and the beautiful views. Exceptionally built with great attention to detail and quality, Crestview homes possess a distinct architectural flare and genuine construction artistry. Crestview has many affordable home options for their single-family, duplex and townhomes including corner lots, cul-de-sacs, water views, lakes views and park views; with walkouts possible on many.

Basecamp for year round adventure

Walking distance from Crestview, Sylvan Lake puts on a spectacular show all winter long. Play a game of shinny or practice your spins while skating on the lake — complete with colour-changing lights under the ice surface! In December, the Winter Village Walk along the pier boasts over 300,000 sparkling lights, and in February the town builds an epic, glowing ice slide.

Rent snowshoes, cross country skis, a pedal-assist electric snow bike or snowmobile to take full advantage of the snow. When you’re ready to warm up, step inside a barrel sauna on the lake, or try your hand at ice fishing. Sylvan Lake is home to trophy-sized pike, walleye, whitefish, perch and burbot, and it’s the perfect place for beginners — you can rent fishing gear, a fishcam, bait, lures and a warm ice shack right in town.

From your home at Crestview it’s an easy drive to mountain adventures and luxury getaways in Banff or Canmore. When you’re in need of big city amenities, Red Deer, Calgary and Edmonton are also a short drive away. You’ll have your choice of restaurants and cafés, local shops and major retailers, plus all the necessary professional services.

New homeowners get rewarded at Crestview!

Crestview’s developer Lamont Land is celebrating 30 years in business with a major celebration. They’re giving away over 30,000 AIR MILES® Reward MilesTM for their Lamont Big 30th Anniversary Contest!

When you sign up for more information about participating communities (including Crestview), you’ll get 30 AIR MILES® Reward MilesTM* and be entered for a chance to win a bi-monthly draw of 3,000 AIR MILES® Reward MilesTM**.

And when you purchase a new home in a participating community (including Crestview, Edgewood, Liberty Landing and Harvest Ridge) during the contest valid period, you’ll be entered for a chance to win a whopping 30,000 Reward MilesTM**!

Entries are automatic with the purchase of a new home from any of the builders in any of the participating Lamont Land communities during the contest valid period. Conditions Apply.

Make your home in Sylvan Lake

Single family homes at Crestview start from the $390s*** and townhomes start from the $290s*** with walkouts available on many lots. Crestview also offers a $1,000 landscape bonus***, redeemable at Blue Grass Nursery, to every single family home and duplex home purchaser. Learn more at crestviewsylvanlake.com, and follow Crestview on Facebook for more details.

This year, Crestview’s developer Lamont Land is marking 30 years of building quality, award-winning communities with a major celebration. For the Lamont Big 30th Anniversary Contest they’re giving away over 30,000 AIR MILES® Reward MilesTM!

*Get 30 Bonus MilesTM when you sign up for more information. Limit 1 sign-up per customer. Must sign up on participating community websites for Crestview, Edgewood, Harvest Ridge and Liberty Landing only. Sign-ups on Lamontland.ca are not valid.

**No purchase necessary. Contest ends February 28, 2023 (11:59:59pm ET). Open to all Canadian residents, 18 years of age or older, excluding Quebec. One entry per collector number during the Contest. Enter online on participating Lamont Land LP community websites. Participating communities in the Contest include Crestview, Edgewood, Harvest Ridge and Liberty Landing. The approximate value of AIR MILES® Reward MilesTM prize depends on the chosen method of redemption and

available Reward options at the time of redemption. See https://lamontland.ca/air-miles/ for details. Odds depend on number of eligible entries per region. Skill-testing question required. Contest Rules Apply.

***Prices and promo subject to change. Landscape bonus awarded on occupancy. Visit lamontland.ca for details. ®TMTrademarks of AM Royalties Limited Partnership used under license by LoyaltyOne, Co. and Lamont Land LP o/a Rutherford Crestview Developments Ltd.

