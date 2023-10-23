Sylvan Lake welcomes new Sobeys owners, prioritizing community, customer service and quality

The Tait family has deep roots in the region and an extensive background in grocery retailing

The Tait family – Lauren, Joe and children Myer and Ella – are the new owners of the Sylvan Lake Sobeys grocery store. Photo courtesy the Taits

A new chapter has begun for Sylvan Lake’s beloved local Sobeys grocery store with the arrival of the Tait family as new owners.

Community is a top priority for Joe Tait, his wife Lauren and their two children, Ella and Myer, and they are vowing to continue supporting local initiatives such as the food bank, Christmas Bureau, schools, youth groups, breakfast and lunch programs and other community programs.

“We’ve been here about a month, and we’re now through the Thanksgiving season, so now’s a great time to get to know people in the community,” said Joe, who comes to Sylvan Lake after running the Sobeys store in Lacombe.

“We’re proud to be in central Alberta and serving Sylvan Lake and all of the communities nearby. It’s a spectacular place to be and we’re very excited to be digging in and becoming a part of the community.”

Sobeys employs about 100 people in Sylvan Lake, and Joe, who previously owned a smaller Sobeys store in Lacombe, is looking forward to growing the business by providing exceptional customer service and top-quality products.

“It’s a great opportunity for our family,” Joe explains. “We’re looking forward to taking an already great store and building on that. The future is looking great for Sylvan Lake.”

“Our core principles revolve around being entirely customer and community focused. I want to be the best store in town, where shopping is a positive experience, and our customers get the best value and the best quality products.

“We’re meeting new people every day and getting to know the staff, and we already have great plans for the store,” Joe said.

Sobeys Sylvan Lake is located at 900, 3715 – 47 Ave, Sylvan Lake, not far from Highway 20. It’s open daily from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. The full-service grocery store also features a floral department, a bakery with fresh-baked goods, amazing produce and well-stocked deli and meat departments with lots of delicious choices.

