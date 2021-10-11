The vision — and views — that make this community unique

Crestview is the highest point in Sylvan Lake with extraordinary views and a thoughtful architectural vision. Paul Ruchlewicz Photo.

The vision

Building on the great success of Ryders Ridge in Sylvan Lake, Lamont Land is proud to be developing Crestview, a master-planned community built to the same high standards.

New homes in Crestview possess a distinct architectural flare and emphasize the genuine artistry of construction. These high quality homes are built with care by Abbey Platinum Master Built, Falcon Homes, Dex Holdings, Somerset Homes or True-Line Homes. Crestview’s builders are not only the Sylvan Lake area’s most experienced home builders; they’re also the most trusted.

In Crestview architectural guidelines help to maintain the thoughtful vision for the community and harmonize its aesthetic appeal to make it a truly master-planned neighbourhood. When you build your home in Crestview, you can be sure that the community will always be beautiful, comfortable, and feel like home. Perfectly situated in a location that promotes active lifestyles away from large city congestion, you will be able to enjoy the centrally located amenities, many within walking distance of the Crestview community.

Plant your roots

“Your community is about more than just homes, it’s where families grow, friendships are nurtured, memories are made, and a sense of belonging takes root. That’s why at Lamont Land, every decision we make when creating a new community is carefully considered from the homebuyer’s perspective,” says Scott Lamont from Lamont Land.

The Central Park pond is now complete, and the latest phase connects Crestview to the Memorial Trail for walks and bike rides. Residents can look forward to other amenities coming soon, including playgrounds and a toboggan hill.

“Crestview is located at the highest point within the town and offers incredible views of the water and area. The stunning topography provides an inspiring backdrop for stylish homes and amenities over 150 acres of land, with walk-outs available on many lots.”

The REWARDS of living at Crestview

Get 25 AIR MILES® Reward Miles* when you sign up for more information about Crestview, and enter into the monthly draw for a chance to win 1,000 Bonus Miles!** To make things even more rewarding, Crestview is also giving new home buyers a landscape package! Receive a $1,000 landscape bonus*** to set up your yard just the way you like it.

The community of Crestview offers a variety of affordable, quality new home choices, including single detached houses with or without attached garages, semi-detached, and townhouses, with walkouts possible on many lots. Choose your lot at crestviewsylvanlake.com/lot-availability.

Call 877-788-7575 or contact Crestview online to schedule a tour! Townhomes from $270’s**** and Single Family Homes from $390’s****.

Learn more at crestviewsylvanlake.com.

*Offer Valid For Crestview. Get 25 AIR MILES® Reward Miles when you sign up with Lamont Land for more information about Crestview. Limit 1 sign up per customer.

**All new and existing customers that have signed up for more information with Lamont Land are entered for a chance to win monthly draws of 1,000 Bonus Miles. One winner drawn monthly. No purchase necessary. Contest ends September 30, 2021. Contest rules apply. Click here .

***Conditions apply. Ask your builder for details.

**** Subject to change.

®TM Trademarks of AM Royalties Limited Partnership used under license by LoyaltyOne, Co. and Lamont Land LP o/a Rutherford Crestview Developments Ltd.

