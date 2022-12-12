Two fantastic ways to include locally crafted, award-winning cheese in your holiday celebrations!

Gift options made easy at Sylvan Star Cheese Farm.

For Sylvan Lake’s Art Snoek, cheese making is quite literally in his blood! This sixth-generation cheese-maker from the Gouda region of Holland continues the traditional practices of exceptional cheese making in rural Alberta.

(And yes, Holland has a Gouda region, and it sounds like heaven for cheese lovers!)

Naturally the holiday season is one of Sylvan Star Cheese Farm’s busiest times of year, but it’s not too late to get your hands on some truly delectable cheese that’s sure to make you the hero of every holiday party and family dinner this season!

Gift baskets and boxes:

Still looking for a unique and locally sourced gift? Sylvan Star Cheese Farm offers a wide variety of beautiful gift boxes and gift baskets this season withprices to fit every budget.

Each basket and box includes some of their best-selling cheese varieties and other goodies hand-selected to compliment their gouda. They’ve also brought in some of their favourite European specialty items that would make perfect gifts to accompany their locally made products, available in-store and easily added to a gift box or basket!

If you are looking to add a personal touch to your box or basket, simply call ahead or email them to customize your order and make sure it’s extra special for the people you love!

Cheese and charcuterie boards:

From holiday parties to family dinners, Sylvan Star Cheese and charcuterie boards make entertaining easy this season.

The perfect hostess gift or a beautiful addition to your own holiday table, these hand-crafted masterpieces are a guaranteed crowd pleaser, featuring locally made meats, crackers and spreads that perfectly pair with the star of the show – Sylvan Star Cheese.

Maybe DIY is more your style and you prefer to create your own cheese or charcuterie board this season? The team at Sylvan Star Cheese is available from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday to Saturday to provide expert advice about what to include and how to expertly present your showpiece!

With their wide variety of local and imported specialty items, Sylvan Star Cheese Farm is an easy one-stop shop for delicious festive gifts and appetizers.

Located at 39008 Range Rd. 10 just off Highway 11A to the east of Sylvan Lake, you can pop into the farm to find ready-made products and gift baskets. Alternatively, place a custom order by emailing or calling ahead at 403-340-1560.

Food and WineLocal BusinessSmall Business