When the weather gets cooler, it’s time to say ‘Cheese Please’ at Sylvan Star Cheese

The goodness of gouda is a great way to help take the chill away from a cool day

Jennifer and Art Snoek are the owners of Sylvan Star Cheese Farm. Art is a sixth-generation cheesemaker who grew up in the city of Gouda in the Netherlands.

With a nip in the air and our days getting shorter, we’re entering the fall food season – when the greatness of gouda really shines through.

From comfort foods, such as homemade macaroni and cheese, to fondue, cheese-based soups, mashed potatoes and more, gouda is a great – or grate! – melting cheese.

The change in seasons also means a change in farmers’ markets, with some of them shutting down as fall progresses. We have a full list below of where you can buy Sylvan Star Cheese, and the Sylvan Lake farm store is open Monday to Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 39008 Range Rd. 10, just off of Hwy 11A.

With Thanksgiving just around the corner, now’s the time to think of ways to add new zest to your annual family feast, perhaps by offering a cheese board or charcuterie.

Sylvan Star Cheese offers more than a dozen varieties of gouda and many more local and European cheeses, and all the meats and ingredients for a great charcuterie – perfect for hors d’oeuvres while your turkey cooks to perfection.

Inspired?

You find more than a dozen varieties of gouda and many more local and European cheeses, and all the meats and ingredients for a great charcuterie – perfect for hors d’oeuvres while your turkey cooks to perfection.

“We’ve got all sorts of cheese for the perfect cheese-plate and meats, too, for charcuterie,” says Jennifer Snoek, who owns Sylvan Star Cheese with her husband Art.

“We’re more than happy to help you plan for an extra-special dinner. Stop by and talk to our staff. We’d love to see you.”

But back to comfort food. Here’s a mac-and-cheese recipe that uses smoked gouda for a little extra flavour:

Ingredients:

1 Sixteen-ounce package dried elbow macaroni

2 ½ tablespoons butter

2 tablespoons flour

2 ½ cups milk

½ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon ground white pepper

4 ounces smoked Gouda cheese, grated

Method:

1. Preheat oven to 375°F.

2. Cook pasta until firm in salted water. Don’t overcook.

3. Melt butter in a small pan over medium-low heat. Whisk in flour and stir until it’s like a paste.

4. Add milk, salt, and pepper into the mixture and whisk continually until the sauce is thick and smooth.

5. Drain pasta, place into a bowl and mix in the cheese sauce.

6. Add to a greased casserole dish and bake at 375°F for about 15 minutes.

Find Sylvan Star Cheese at their farm store, or at many local markets in Central Alberta.

Where to find Sylvan Star Cheese

Wednesdays: Downtown Red Deer Market on Little Gaetz Avenue, 3:30 to 6:30 p.m., until Oct. 5.

Downtown Red Deer Market on Little Gaetz Avenue, 3:30 to 6:30 p.m., until Oct. 5. Thursdays: Lacombe Farmers’ Market at Michener Park, 3 to 7 p.m., until Oct. 6. From Oct. 13 they’ll be at the Lacombe Memorial Centre, Thursdays, 3 to 7 p.m.

Lacombe Farmers’ Market at Michener Park, 3 to 7 p.m., until Oct. 6. From Oct. 13 they’ll be at the Lacombe Memorial Centre, Thursdays, 3 to 7 p.m. Fridays: Sylvan Lake Farmers’ Market, at 5104 Lakeshore Dr., 4 to 7:30 p.m. until Sept. 30.

Sylvan Lake Farmers’ Market, at 5104 Lakeshore Dr., 4 to 7:30 p.m. until Sept. 30. Saturday mornings: Red Deer Farmers Market at Kinex Arena, 7 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Red Deer Farmers Market at Kinex Arena, 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. Year round: In Edmonton at Old Strathcona Farmers’ Market, Bountiful Farmers’ Market and Downtown Edmonton Market, in Calgary at Calgary Farmers Market, and at the Sylvan Lake farm store, 39008 Range Rd. 10, just off of Hwy 11A.

Learn more at sylvanstarcheesefarm.ca and on Facebook.

AgricultureFood