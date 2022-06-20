Where to find award-winning Alberta gouda this summer

Find Sylvan Star Cheese at their farm store, or at many local markets in Central Alberta.

If you want to pick up some award-winning Sylvan Star Cheese, taste Alberta Pike gouda and load up a charcuterie board with local meats and cheeses, you can go right to the source at 39008 Range Road 10, just off of Hwy 11A to the east of Sylvan Lake.

The farm store is open Monday to Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., but that’s not the only place to find owners Art and Jennifer Snoek and their delicious cheeses.

“We’re doing five farmers’ markets this summer, in addition to some year round markets in Calgary and Edmonton. We may add even more as we go!” Jennifer says. “Since taking over Sylvan Star Cheese Farm in February, we’ve been focused on spreading the word and making our products more accessible, no matter where you live.”

Where to find Sylvan Star Cheese this summer

Wednesdays: Downtown Red Deer Market on Little Gaetz Avenue, 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Downtown Red Deer Market on Little Gaetz Avenue, 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Thursdays: Lacombe Farmers’ Market at Michener Park, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Lacombe Farmers’ Market at Michener Park, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Fridays: Sylvan Lake Farmers Market at 5014 Lakeshore Dr. (the old waterslide site), 4 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Sylvan Lake Farmers Market at 5014 Lakeshore Dr. (the old waterslide site), 4 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Saturday mornings: Red Deer Farmers Market at Kinex Arena, 7 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Red Deer Farmers Market at Kinex Arena, 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday afternoons: Bentley Farmers’ Market at the curling rink, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

“We always bring out a wide selection of our flavoured gouda, plus the Grizzly, our award-winning aged gouda,” Jennifer says. “We also have a selection of cheddar, goat and other cheeses, and a few other farm products. Farmers’ markets are a great chance for customers to try free samples, and it’s a great chance for us to meet our customers too!”

Year round markets

When the temperature cools and the summer markets end, you can still feed your cheese habit at the farm store, or at one of these year round markets:

Old Strathcona Farmers’ Market, Edmonton

Bountiful Farmers’ Market, Edmonton

Downtown Edmonton Market

Calgary Farmers Market

If you have family and friends in Calgary or Edmonton, let them know where to find Alberta’s best cheese!

Keep an eye out for Jennifer, Art and their knowledgable staff at your local market, or learn more at sylvanstarcheesefarm.ca and on Facebook.

