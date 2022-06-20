Find Sylvan Star Cheese at their farm store, or at many local markets in Central Alberta.

Find Sylvan Star Cheese at their farm store, or at many local markets in Central Alberta.

Where to find award-winning Alberta gouda this summer

Sylvan Star Cheese is criss-crossing Central Alberta visiting farmers’ markets this year

If you want to pick up some award-winning Sylvan Star Cheese, taste Alberta Pike gouda and load up a charcuterie board with local meats and cheeses, you can go right to the source at 39008 Range Road 10, just off of Hwy 11A to the east of Sylvan Lake.

The farm store is open Monday to Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., but that’s not the only place to find owners Art and Jennifer Snoek and their delicious cheeses.

“We’re doing five farmers’ markets this summer, in addition to some year round markets in Calgary and Edmonton. We may add even more as we go!” Jennifer says. “Since taking over Sylvan Star Cheese Farm in February, we’ve been focused on spreading the word and making our products more accessible, no matter where you live.”

READ MORE: New owners of Sylvan Lake cheese store are uniquely qualified for the job

Where to find Sylvan Star Cheese this summer

  • Wednesdays: Downtown Red Deer Market on Little Gaetz Avenue, 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
  • Thursdays: Lacombe Farmers’ Market at Michener Park, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Fridays: Sylvan Lake Farmers Market at 5014 Lakeshore Dr. (the old waterslide site), 4 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
  • Saturday mornings: Red Deer Farmers Market at Kinex Arena, 7 a.m. to 12 p.m.
  • Saturday afternoons: Bentley Farmers’ Market at the curling rink, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

“We always bring out a wide selection of our flavoured gouda, plus the Grizzly, our award-winning aged gouda,” Jennifer says. “We also have a selection of cheddar, goat and other cheeses, and a few other farm products. Farmers’ markets are a great chance for customers to try free samples, and it’s a great chance for us to meet our customers too!”

Year round markets

When the temperature cools and the summer markets end, you can still feed your cheese habit at the farm store, or at one of these year round markets:

  • Old Strathcona Farmers’ Market, Edmonton
  • Bountiful Farmers’ Market, Edmonton
  • Downtown Edmonton Market
  • Calgary Farmers Market

If you have family and friends in Calgary or Edmonton, let them know where to find Alberta’s best cheese!

Keep an eye out for Jennifer, Art and their knowledgable staff at your local market, or learn more at sylvanstarcheesefarm.ca and on Facebook.

EntrepreneursFoodGroceries

Most Read

Just Posted

Sylvan Lake student Tea Papple shadowing Mayor Megan Hanson during the June 13 regular meeting of council. Reeti Meenakshi Rohilla / Sylvan Lake News
Sylvan Lake student shadows mayor for a day

Father’s Day, held each year on the third Sunday of June, is a time to recognize and honour fathers. (Pixabay.com)
QUIZ: How much do you know about famous fathers?

File photo
One man hurt in shooting outside Sylvan Lake restaurant

(File photos)
Sylvan Lake to raise awareness around pollutants in stormwater systems