Window sizes ultimate guide: Find a perfect fit for your house in Canada

Correct window sizes are one of the most important aspects to consider when buying new windows for your home — along with window style, frame material, colour and configuration.

When considering home renovations, you should install windows not only based on the correct sizes of any of your existing rough openings but also think of how new units will align with the other proportions of the house.

Even though taking measures for your new replacement windows installation might be a little challenging, our quick guide is here to share all the insights you need to know to get the job done correctly. Keep reading!

Standard Window Sizes – What Are They?

Generally speaking, there is no such thing as standard window sizes since each rough opening differs, and more often than not, homeowners tend to order custom-made solutions to fit their exteriors perfectly. However, many window manufacturers offer a range of stock products for the most popular window styles manufactured to meet the commonly specified sizes.

But when these typical sizes do not align with your requirements or your existing window openings, you will need to find a reliable Canadian window company that sells and installs custom-made units to fit your house design and exterior.

Correct Window Measurements Explained

Before you search for the ideal windows to complement your home, it is vital to understand the size notation used by window manufacturers to select the right products quickly.

The size notation is actually quite easy to comprehend. When shopping for new windows, the window sizes will come as a four-digit figure. The first two numbers are the width of your window, while the second two are the height. These figures show the height and width in feet and inches.

So, for instance, a window marked 2436 means it has a width of 2 feet 4 inches and a height of 3 feet 6 inches.

Another aspect worth your attention is that although window sizes are usually given in whole numbers, they are around half an inch less than the number stated. Basically, it is done to make installation easier. So, a window marked to fit into a 34in x 36in opening will actually measure approx. 33.5in by 35.5in.

How to Measure For a New Replacement Window?

When shopping for new windows, the full replacement is usually the point. And while you can probably do this DIY, it is always better to delegate the job to window professionals who will come out to your house and calculate your required sizes based on many aspects such as your rough opening, new or existing window style, frame material, etc.

The standard process of measuring for a new window is set as follows:

Take the window measurements from the outside opening.

Measure up to the brickwork. Not up to the old frame.

Measure the top, middle and bottom of the width of your window opening

Subtract 10mm from the narrowest width measurement. It will be the width you need to order.

Next, measure the height — from the left, middle and right.

Again, take the smallest measurement and subtract 10mm to get the window height you should order.

Takeaway

While window replacement is a great home improvement project, you need to take it seriously since it will directly affect your house comfort and energy bills. Correct window measurements are one of the basic yet most important steps to ordering the perfect window, so make sure to reach out to your local reliable Red Deer window company and consult regarding what will work best for your house.