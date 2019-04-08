Your community Classifieds just got a whole lot better!

New easy-to-use platform offers a broader reach than ever before

Central Albertans have a new and improved way to get the goods they’re selling to the people who are buying.

“Our community publications throughout Central Alberta are readers’ main source of local news and we’re always looking for ways to enhance the user experience,” says Mary Kemmis, president, Prairie Division, Black Press Media.

By partnering with Used.ca, a sister company under the Black Press umbrella, your local publication has enhanced its digital classifieds – a win for both buyers and sellers.

“It’s all about the user experience and the design and features are very user-friendly,” Kemmis explains.

Not only is the display clean and easy to navigate for buyers, but sellers enjoy some real benefits too, beginning with the simple “Place Ad” button at the top right of the Classifieds page.

One Classifieds system will cover all of Central Alberta, connected through the Black Press publication in each community, explains Lacey Sheardown, Used.ca president.

“We’re local, we’re Canadian and we’re right here if you have any questions,” Sheardown says, noting Used.ca’s community-minded approach also includes a wide ranging support for non-profit organizations and groups in their regions, including $750,000 in in-kind support in 2018!

Here are some unique features of the Central Alberta’s new online Classifieds, powered by Used.ca:

  • A wider reach: “Our sellers appreciate the broader reach their listing will have by accessing our digital audience – recording close to a million pageviews each month in Central Alberta,” Kemmis says. “It’s a far better experience for our readers who want to find new owners for items they no longer need, and it enhances our ability to provide small business with an even wider audience.”
  • Broaden your search: Buyers can scale their search up or down, depending on what they’re looking for and where they want to look. From Red Deer to Central Alberta, to Canada-wide, a simple mouse click is all it takes.
  • It’s VERY user-friendly: With the clean design, easy-to-search categories and clickable drop-down menus, your search for your next great “find” has never been easier!
  • Family friendly: Family friendly: Because the Classifieds are powered by Used.ca, the site is monitored daily to ensure the content is family friendly. A user experience team member is also available to users seven days a week.

And the most popular categories? Definitely automotive and sports gear, and of course, the “free” section, which supports Used’s founding principle of keeping useful things out of the landfill.

To learn more, visit your community Classifieds at classifieds.sylvanlakenews.com.

