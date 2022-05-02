Your Story, Your Narrative: $800,000 of funding available through TELUS STORYHIVE’s All Access Documentary Edition for local documentaries

Funding, mentorship, training and distribution on select TELUS platforms will help 40 emerging creators in BC and Alberta share inspiring local stories

In 2019, Grande Prairie resident Darryl Haugen had an idea for a documentary about gritty, small town Mixed Martial Arts fighters making a big impact on the international stage. Thanks to funding and mentorship from TELUS STORYHIVE, her film Small Town Strength came to life less than a year later.

“Because of funding, I had access to mentors and resources that helped take my project to the next level,” said Haugen. “The mentors give amazing advice and know where to go when you are looking for an answer. My story would not have been the same without them.”

Applications are now open for this year’s STORYHIVE All Access Documentary Edition! Apply by May 30 for a chance to be one of 40 creators to earn a $20,000 grant, mentorship, training and distribution on TELUS Optik TV.

TELUS is celebrating the power of film and the power of your stories. What are you passionate about? STORYHIVE is looking for compelling local stories including stories about community builders, health and wellness leaders, innovative local technology, environment, agriculture and beyond. Pitch any documentary idea from your community that you are passionate about.

“Receiving funding and support has allowed me to work on projects specific to the Peace Region,” said Haugen. “The Peace Region has an array of amazing people and stories to tell, and TELUS STORYHIVE provides opportunities for these to be shared. I have been able to bring forward the stories of specific groups that I feel need to be highlighted as they do amazing work in our community.”

“For creators interested in applying for the STORYHIVE All Access Documentary Edition, my advice would be to believe in your project no matter the topic and write from the heart,” Haugen says. “It might have been done before, maybe it is strange and unusual or might be difficult to film. If you believe in your story, your passion and excitement for the story will come across. If you are passionate about the story you are telling, others will become passionate about it as well.”

Photo credit from the STORYHIVE documentary ‘Just Another Beautiful Family’, produced by Nick McArthur.

STORYHIVE has supported a community of more than 18,000 local content creators across British Columbia and Alberta since 2013, providing over $15 million in funding and creating a safe space for storytellers to hone their skills and bring their projects to life.

Read submission guidelines, frequently asked questions and watch documentaries from past winners at storyhive.com. When you’re ready to share your story, submit your application for the STORYHIVE All Access Documentary Edition at storyhive.com/apply. Intake closes on Monday, May 30, 2022 at 11:59pm PST.

Film industry