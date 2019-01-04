This image taken from a Florida 511 traffic camera and provided by the Alachua County Fire Rescue, shows a fiery crash along Interstate 75, Thursday, Jan. 3, 2019. (Alachua County Fire Rescue/Florida 511 via AP)

UPDATE: 5 children among 7 dead in Florida highway crash

Vinnie DeVita said he was driving south at the time and narrowly escaped the crash — he saw it happen in the rearview mirror

Two big rigs and two passenger vehicles collided and spilled diesel fuel across a Florida highway Thursday, sparking a massive fire that killed seven people and injured at least eight others, authorities said.

The wreck happened on southbound Interstate 75 1.6 kilometres south of Alachua, near Gainesville. The flames were fed by about 189 litres of diesel, authorities said.

Authorities initially said six had died but late Thursday night revealed a seventh victim had perished. At least eight others were hospitalized, some with critical injuries, the Gainesville Sun reported. FHP Lt. Patrick Riordan said early Thursday evening that five of the accident victims who died were in a passenger van, and another person who died was in one of the tractor-trailers.

Vinnie DeVita said he was driving south at the time and narrowly escaped the crash — he said it saw it happen in the rearview mirror, immediately behind him, according to a report by WKMG .

“If I had stepped on the brake when I heard the noise, undoubtedly, I would have been in that accident,” DeVita said. “And then within probably 15 to 20 seconds of it all, it exploded. I mean, just a ball of flames.”

Emergency crews extinguished the fire and authorities said they were treating the crash as a homicide investigation, but didn’t say why. The fire was so intense that authorities said it damaged parts of the road.

The aftermath closed part of the highway in both directions, causing massive delays. Authorities opened the northbound lanes around 8 p.m. but southbound lanes remained closed Friday morning. Debris including personal property and vehicle parts was scattered across the road, the Florida Highway Patrol said. A helicopter helped search for any victims who may have been in nearby woods.

It was the worst accident on I-75 in Alachua county since January 2012, when 11 people died in a chain reaction crash attributed to heavy fog and smoke on the roadway, which crosses Paynes Prairie Preserve State Park. Officials were criticized then for not closing the road due to worsening conditions, and later installed cameras, sensors and large electronic signs to help prevent similar crashes.

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Florida mugger gets whopped by kickboxing senior
Next story
‘StarTalk’ season on hold amid claims against host Neil deGrasse Tyson

Just Posted

Former Sylvan Lake resident finds success after house fire tragedy

Musician Jenny Lou used the loss of her home as motivation to follow her dreams

Sylvan Lake hockey product Kadey Rosie commits to NAIT

17-year-old Rosie will join the Ooks on the ice for their 2019-2020 season.

A No Landfill Disposal Facility in the future for Sylvan Lake

Sylvan Lake and Fogdog Energy Solutions have formally signed a Master Services Agreement

PHOTOS: Gaming day at the Sylvan Lake Library

Children could drop by the library on Jan. 2 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. for some games.

Looking back on 2018

Mayor Sean McIntyre looks back on the events of 2018 in Sylvan Lake

Could smartphones spot teen depression?

Researchers are trying to develop phone apps to detect impending mental health crises

World junior Team Canada hockey captain targeted with online harassment

Maxime Comtois was on the receiving end of ‘anti-francophone racism’ following the team’s loss at the World Junior Championships

UPDATE: Probe underway into cause of 27-car freight train derailment near Field

CP Rail says work crews have been sent to the site and the Transportation Safety Board is investigating

Valleyview RCMP asks public’s help to locate missing dog

Missing since October

‘StarTalk’ season on hold amid claims against host Neil deGrasse Tyson

Late last November, National Geographic Networks and Fox said they would examine the allegations

UPDATE: 5 children among 7 dead in Florida highway crash

Vinnie DeVita said he was driving south at the time and narrowly escaped the crash — he saw it happen in the rearview mirror

Unemployment rate sticks at 43-year low of 5.6%

For the second straight month, the jobless rate was at its lowest level since Stats Can started measuring comparable data in 1976

VIDEO: Truckers stuck due to Highway 1 closure between Revelstoke and Golden

Truckers wait in roadside pull-outs for conditions to improve

Snacks on wheels: PepsiCo tests self-driving robot delivery

The self-driving robots made an appearance on Thursday at the University of the Pacific in Stockton, California

Most Read