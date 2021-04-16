Boil water advisory continues in Sylvan Lake

AHS has made the boil water advisory mandetory, crews are still working ot fix the water main break

The boil water advisory put into place Thursday afternoon is still in effect Friday morning.

However, late Thursday evening the Town of Sylvan Lake said residents in the affected area, those south of 48 Avenue and west of 50 Street, could flush their taps if they had experienced discolouration in their water.

Residents can run their water for 10-15 minutes and “if the water runs clear, residents are free to regularly use water, including hot water,” the Town said.

If the discolouration is in found while running hot water, the Town says to flush the hot water tap for 10-15 minutes until it runs clear.

Alberta Health Services made the boil water advisory mandetory just before 6 p.m. on April 15, for residents in the affected area. At the same time, Public Works crews were flushing hydrants in the impacted areas in response to the break.

The boil water advisory is a precaution following a water main break in the Sixty West area of town, earlier in the day.

Public Works crews reponded to the break and worked to repair the damage as quickly and safely as possible.

The MyHealth Alberta pages gives more information on what to do during a boil water advisory.