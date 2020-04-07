Bus rider who travelled from Calgary to B.C. tests positive for COVID-19

The passenger travelled from Calgary to Golden on March 15

A bus rider who travelled from Calgary to Golden on March 15, has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to John Stepovy the director of Red Arrow Motorcoach the passenger did not travelled on an Ebus, but instead on an intercity bus.

“Since recognition of the Coronavirus threat by the World Health Organization, early on we proactively adjusted and optimized our operations to ensure we predictively and expeditiously mitigated risks,” stated Stepovy. “We responded quickly with enhanced procedures within our operations and for our coaches by introducing stringent protocols relating to social distancing and increased sanitization and disinfection techniques in our facilities and on our coaches.”

All intercity Red Arrow bus service is temporarily suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The World Health Organization did not release which bus the passenger took.

READ MORE: Frustrated MLA begs out of province visitors to stay home

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Yukon agents placed at B.C. and N.W.T. boundaries to limit spread of COVID-19

Just Posted

25 new cases Tuesday in Alberta, provincial total at 1,373

Premier Jason Kenney to provide more information later in the evening

Alberta RCMP have reported being threatened with COVID-19

Some members of the public are threatening RCMP by claiming to have COVID-19 and coughing on them.

Sylvan Lake students watching morning announcements during home learning

École Mother Teresa School is posting the morning routine on its YouTube channel for students daily

Birthday Parades bring smiles to local children in Rimbey

Kelly McLean says she got the idea for birthday parades from an article in a B.C. newspaper

Alberta announces 98 new cases, provincial total at 1,348

Province provides daily update

A message from the publisher

Consider a voluntary subscription to Sylvan Lake News

CFL postpones start to 2020 regular season due to COVID-19 pandemic

CFL postpones start to 2020 regular season due to COVID-19 pandemic

Oilers forward Colby Cave in medically-induced coma after suffering brain bleed

Oilers forward Colby Cave in medically-induced coma after suffering brain bleed

Split families make pacts, duel over custody amid virus

Split families make pacts, duel over custody amid virus

Alcoholics Anonymous wrestles with challenge of physical distancing

Alcoholics Anonymous wrestles with challenge of physical distancing

O’Hara says ‘Schitt’s Creek’ went beyond her expectations

O’Hara says ‘Schitt’s Creek’ went beyond her expectations

Kaie Kellough, Doyali Islam among Canadian contenders for Griffin Poetry Prize

Kaie Kellough, Doyali Islam among Canadian contenders for Griffin Poetry Prize

Writer Jean Little, renowned for representing kids of all abilities, dead at 88

Writer Jean Little, renowned for representing kids of all abilities, dead at 88

Bus rider who travelled from Calgary to B.C. tests positive for COVID-19

The passenger travelled from Calgary to Golden on March 15

Most Read