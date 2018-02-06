Deadly earthquake strikes Taiwan

A deadly earthquake has killed two people and injured dozens of others in Taiwan

A magnitude-6.4 earthquake struck Tuesday near the coast of Taiwan, killing two hotel employees and injuring 144 other people, officials said.

The Central News Agency reported that the ground floor of the Marshal Hotel, a building in Hualien district, had caved in and people were believed to be trapped inside.

Taiwanese media reported that a separate hotel known as the Beautiful Life Hotel was tilting.

RELATED: Tsunami warning cancelled for coastal British Columbia

The agency also posted photos showing a road fractured in several parts.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the quake struck late Tuesday about 21 kilometres (13 miles) northeast of Hualien, on the island’s east coast. It occurred at a depth of about 9.5 kilometres (6 miles).

RELATED: Powerful earthquake on Iran-Iraq

The earthquake followed one over the weekend off the coast of Hualien, which lies along the famed “Pacific Rim of Fire” known for seismic activity from Alaska to Southeast Asia.

Search teams from other areas were headed to Hualien.

The Associated Press

Previous story
Canadian anthem to become gender neutral

Just Posted

RBC Training Ground looks to seek out out Canadian Olympians

Canadian Olympic Officials coming to Red Deer Feb. 25th

Ponoka man charged in stabbing at the Royal Hotel

Ponoka RCMP charged a 20-year-old man with assault with a weapon

RCMP investigate theft of numerous firearms and a snake

Thieves stole around 14 firearms in Red Deer’s Oriole Park neighbourhood

Eckville athletes looking for gold at Alberta Winter Games

Kyan Martin and Aiden Mann will be joined by Sophia and Savannah McAlpine on the Zone Four team

Photo: Winner of library basket ‘very surprised’

Abigail Petterson claimed the gift basket prize at the library for Read for 15

2019 Canada Winter Games receive boost from Ron MacLean

Red Deer native speaks at fundraiser for the Sheraton Celebrity Dance-off

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

UPDATE: Alberta to stop importing B.C. wine in pipeline feud, premier says

It’s the latest move in a growing dispute over the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion

Deadly earthquake strikes Taiwan

A deadly earthquake has killed two people and injured dozens of others in Taiwan

In order to finish school Kamloops sex offender will serve time on weekends

Connor Neurauter garnered headlines across Canada after he pleaded guilty to one count of sexual interference

Arcade Fire, Jessie Reyez lead Juno nominees with four apiece

Late Tragically Hip frontman Gord Downie, the Arkells, Ruth B and Hedley have three nominations each

Global stocks tumble as Wall Street braces for more losses

The Dow Jones industrial average posted its biggest percentage decline since August 2011

A very quirky, very Canadian obituary

Man pens own obit, says only regret was not seeing end of Coronation Street

No money to promote Canadian anthem changes

Government won’t spend more to promote new gender-neutral O Canada lyrics

Most Read

  • Deadly earthquake strikes Taiwan

    A deadly earthquake has killed two people and injured dozens of others in Taiwan