Brett Kavanaugh, President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee, and his wife Ashley Estes Kavanaugh, hold hands as they arrive for a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, Sept. 27, 2018. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Kavanaugh nomination clears procedural hurdle

The U.S. Senate expected to have final vote on Brett Kavanaugh over the weekend

The Associated Press is reporting that, despite a bitter divide, the U.S. Senate has voted to push Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh past a key procedural hurdle with a final vote expected over the weekend.

The chamber voted 51 to 49 in favour on President Donald Trump’s nominee, just one day after the FBI gave the Senate its findings from a background investigation into the sexual conduct allegations against Kavanaugh.

More to come.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Killer Paul Bernardo set for weapon trial; accused of having ‘shank’

Just Posted

Alberta Cup coming to Red Deer

The 2019 event will be held April 24th to 28th at Gary W. Harris Canada Games Centre

Cardiac catheterization recommended for Red Deer Regional Hospital

Provincial report highlights need for the service in the community

Free flu clincs planned for Sylvan Lake and Eckville

To prepare for the flu season, free flu shots will be administered across the province

WATCH: Auditions prove Sylvan’s Got Talent

The annual talent show on Nov. 2 will have 18 performances

Passing the torch (or paper route) down generations of Wilson’s

National Newspaper Carrier Appreciation Week celebrates newspaper carriers every year in October.

Fashion Fridays: Skincare on the go

Kim XO, lets you know the best online shopping tips during Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Kavanaugh nomination clears procedural hurdle

The U.S. Senate expected to have final vote on Brett Kavanaugh over the weekend

Nobel Peace Prize honours the fight against sexual violence

The Nobel Peace Prize on Friday was awarded to a Congolese doctor and an Iraqi woman

Body of 19-year-old woman found in B.C. home

One man is in custody following the death of a woman in Richmond

Pot producer Sun Pharm changes name to Zenabis

The move to create Zenabis Global Inc. is part of a reverse takeover

Killer Paul Bernardo set for weapon trial; accused of having ‘shank’

Bernardo was convicted in 1995 of the first-degree murders of two teen girls

Liberals agree to hike pre-writ spending limit for political parties

As part of Bill C-76, the government initially proposed to cap party spending on advertising at $1.5 million during what’s known as the pre-writ period

Oyen RCMP seek public’s assistance in locating missing male

Police concerned about his well-being

Calgary 1 of 3 cities remaining in 2026 Olympic bid race

Stockholm and the combined Italian bid of Milan and Cortina d’Ampezzo will also be proposed for approval by the IOC’s full membership next week

Most Read