<div>Members of Parliament will return to their seats in the House of Commons tomorrow as the governing Liberals lay out major new housing and cost-of-living initiatives hoping to end the beating their party is taking in the polls. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks to reporters in the foyer of the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Wednesday, June 21, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick</div>

Members of Parliament will return to their seats in the House of Commons tomorrow as the governing Liberals lay out major new housing and cost-of-living initiatives hoping to end the beating their party is taking in the polls. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks to reporters in the foyer of the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Wednesday, June 21, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Parliament resuming with focus on cost of living, housing fixes

Heads of grocery store chains set to appear Monday to discuss food inflation

Members of Parliament will return to their seats in the House of Commons on Monday as the governing Liberals lay out major new housing and cost-of-living initiatives.

The Liberals are hoping to end the beating their party is taking in the polls, promising to kick-start a rental housing construction boom by taking the GST off the building cost of new rental units.

They are also summoning the heads of the country’s biggest grocery chains to Ottawa Monday to find a way to ease food inflation.

But Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre says the affordability angst and housing shortage in Canada are both the fault of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in the first place.

He intends to introduce housing legislation this week which would also eliminate the GST from new rental builds and withhold federal housing dollars from cities that don’t increase their annual housing starts.

Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland says the Conservatives have nothing substantial to offer beyond simple slogans that play up anger at the expense of hope.

The Canadian Press

HousingParliament

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Now a post-tropical storm, Lee moves into Gulf of St. Lawrence
Next story
N.B. couple proceeds with wedding amid onslaught from post-tropical storm Lee

Just Posted

Two views of the #DearTerry shirt designed by actor Ryan Reynolds in collaboration with Fox family members. (Photo: shop.terryfox.org/collections/2023-terry-fox-run-shirt)
QUIZ: How much do you know about Terry Fox’s Marathon of Hope?

Sarah Baker. (File photo)
My experience working at Sylvan Lake News

Amy Kingston and her lab partner Hiwot Gebremedhin. (photo courtesy of the Chinook’s Edge School Division)
Sylvan Lake student participates in unique U of A science internship

Rail safety week takes place in the community of Sylvan Lake from Sept. 18 to 24. (Sarah Baker/Sylvan Lake News photo)
Sylvan Lake council declares rail safety week

Pop-up banner image