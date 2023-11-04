Ski season has started in Alberta as two resorts in the Canadian Rockies, west of Calgary, opened Friday morning. Skiers at the Lake Louise ski resort near Lake Louise, Alta., are shown on Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Ski season has started in Alberta as two resorts in the Canadian Rockies, west of Calgary, opened Friday morning. Skiers at the Lake Louise ski resort near Lake Louise, Alta., are shown on Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Ski resorts in the Canadian Rocky Mountains start to open for the winter season

At least 200 people were waiting in line at Lake Louise Ski Resort on opening day

Ski season has started in Alberta as two resorts in the Canadian Rockies, west of Calgary, opened for skiers and snowboarders.

Lake Louise Ski Resort, near the village of Lake Louise in Banff National Park, started its winter operations on Friday (Nov. 3), a week ahead of schedule, because of early snowfalls and good results from its snow-making team.

“It’s skiing really well,” said Leigha Stankewich, the resort’s marketing and communications manager, after testing out the snow herself on a run that opened Friday morning.

“There were at least 200 people waiting in line. We had a good crew there. They were all super excited. We had people from Red Deer and Stettler and Revelstoke, and they were all there super early and ready to go.”

Stankewich said the resort hopes to open additional runs off of its gondola by Sunday.

Mount Norquay, closer to the Banff townsite, also opened some of its runs on Friday morning. It says on its website that it’s already had about 40 centimetres of snow, including five centimetres in the last 24 hours.

Nakiska Ski Area, located closer to Calgary in Kananaskis Country, is scheduled to open Saturday and Sunday for a preview weekend.

“The hill is starting to look well frosted with snow and ready for you to make some fresh tracks,” the resort said on its website, which notes only intermediate and expert terrain will be available this weekend.

Another resort in Alberta, Marmot Basin in Jasper National Park, is trying to open on Nov. 9, while many others in the Rockies won’t open until later in November or early in December.

The Canadian Press

Breaking Newsskiing

Previous story
Vast digital trove of recordings by Canadian literature greats nears completion

Just Posted

The 13th annual Mayor’s Prayer Breakfast on Nov. 3 saw a full crowd with many special guests in attendance including guest speaker Jason Persaud, Mayor Megan Hanson, the Sylvan Lake Town Council (Teresa Rilling, Ian Oostindie, Graham Parson, Tim Mearns, Kjeryn Dakin and Jas Payne), MP for Red Deer/Lacombe Blaine Calkins, MLA for Sylvan Lake/Innisfail Devin Dreeshen, MLA for Red Deer South Jason Stephan, MLA for Lacombe/Ponoka Jennifer Johnson, Mayor of Bentley Greg Rathjen and Mayor of Norglenwold Cyril Gurevitch. (Sarah Baker/Sylvan Lake News photo)
13th annual Mayor’s Prayer Breakfast held in Sylvan Lake

The Town of Sylvan Lake. (File photo)
Town of Sylvan Lake removes Municipal Reserve designation for lot on 60 Street

The Town of Sylvan Lake. (File photo)
Town of Sylvan Lake approves street names for Grayhawk Neighbourhood

The Rocky Rebels defeated the Olds Huskies and are now headed to the league finals in Stettler on the weekend. (photo provided by Edward Grzech)
The Rocky Peewee Rebels are headed to the league finals