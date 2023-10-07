Canada’s Ivanie Blondin skates during the women’s 1000-metre competition at the ISU World Cup speed skating event in Calgary on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022. Ivanie Blondin, Connor Howe, Isabelle Weidemann and Ted-Jan Bloemen, all Olympians, won gold on Friday at the Canadian long-track speedskating championships.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Canada’s Ivanie Blondin skates during the women’s 1000-metre competition at the ISU World Cup speed skating event in Calgary on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022. Ivanie Blondin, Connor Howe, Isabelle Weidemann and Ted-Jan Bloemen, all Olympians, won gold on Friday at the Canadian long-track speedskating championships.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

4 Olympians win at long-track speedskating Canadian championships

Blondin, from Ottawa, won the women’s 1,000-metre event in one minute 15.62 seconds

Ivanie Blondin, Connor Howe, Isabelle Weidemann and Ted-Jan Bloemen, all Olympians, won gold on Friday at the Canadian long-track speedskating championships.

Blondin, from Ottawa, won the women’s 1,000-metre event in one minute 15.62 seconds.

Maddison Pearman of Ponoka, Alta., took silver (1:16.43), while Carolina Hiller of Prince George, B.C., raced a personal best time of 1:16.68 for bronze.

Howe, from Canmore, Alta., won the men’s 1,000 metre.

Laurent Dubreuil of Lévis, Que., continued his medal streak by claiming silver in 1:08.08, one day after winning gold in the 500m. Three-time Olympian, and two-sport athlete, Vincent de Haitre of Cumberland, Ont., finished third in 1:08.31.

Weidemann of Ottawa soared to victory in the women’s 5,000 metres, crossing the finish line at 6:56.28.

Valerie Maltais of Chicoutimi, Que., earned silver (6:58.77) and Blondin added to her medal collection, finishing in 7:04.65 to claim bronze.

Calgary’s Bloemen won the men’s 10,000-metre race with a time of 13:06.95.

Graeme Fish of Moose Jaw, Sask., earned silver in 13:13.39 and Jordan Belchos of Markham, Ont., secured bronze in 13:19.10.

The Canadian Press

