(Facebook/Canada Soccer)

Feds support Canada’s bid for 2026 World Cup

Canada, Mexico and the U.S. are up against Morocco to host the men’s soccer showcase

The federal government officially threw its support behind the North American bid for the 2026 World Cup on Tuesday, with the promise of up to $5 million in immediate help should the unified bid win.

Canada, Mexico and the U.S. are up against Morocco to host the men’s soccer showcase. Their bid books go to FIFA at the end of the week with a decision to be made June 13 at the FIFA congress.

Tuesday’s announcement at BMO Field was the latest in a string of news events designed to show the bid is on track. Toronto, Vancouver, Montreal and Edmonton, identified as potential Canadian candidate cities, have already endorsed the bid.

The feds joined them Tuesday.

“It’s good for our athletes, it’s good for our communities, our economy, our reputation as an international sport leader,” said Kirsty Duncan, minister of science and minister of sport and persons with disabilities. “We are behind this bid.”

She said Ottawa will commit up to $5 million going forward should the bid win. Peter Montopoli, general secretary of the Canadian Soccer Association, said that money would be used during the transition period from when the bid is awarded to when FIFA essentially takes over running the tournament.

The federal government will also help with essential services such as security and border control as it did during the Women’s World Cup in 2015.

The unified bid plan calls for 10 matches in each of Canada and Mexico with 60 of the 80 games in the new expanded 48-team tournament format to be held in the U.S.

Montopoli noted that Canada has hosted every FIFA world championship save the men’s World Cup. Should the unified bid win, Canada would be the only country to have hosted them all.

“So in saying that, it is our time,” he added.

The new competition format will feature 16 groups of three with the top two from each pool advancing to a 32-team knockout. The tournament time period will remain at 32 days.

Neil Davidson, The Canadian Press

Previous story
Bettman: Calgary Flames’ financial situation ‘continues to deteriorate’

Just Posted

Library to sponsor youth to attend camp

The Sylvan Lake Municipal Library has been sponsoring youth to attend YouthWrite for three years

Season ends in OT for Lakers

The H.J. Cody Lakers’ season ended Friday night in Wetaskiwin

PeeWee B Lakers bring home Tier 4 North banner

The Lakers defeated the Renegades in the best two out of three series

Photos: West Central Bantam AA Tigers win the North Finals 2-1

Next the Tigers play the south division winner for a provincial spot

Lakers win playoff game against Grizzlies

The PeeWee A Sylvan Lake Lakers won 6 -5 in triple overtime

Bill Nye questions Trudeau over Kinder Morgan

Scientist Bill Nye prods Trudeau to explain rationale behind Kinder Morgan pipeline

Bizarre battle over body of Charles Manson won by grandson

Manson’s remains have been on ice in the Bakersfield morgue since he died in November

Feds support Canada’s bid for 2026 World Cup

Canada, Mexico and the U.S. are up against Morocco to host the men’s soccer showcase

Feds’ unheralded $102B rainy day fund kept for the improbable, like cyberattacks

The federal government committed hundreds of millions of dollars in its recent budget to help reinforce Canada’s cyber defences

Rescuers hope for better weather in Alaska search for B.C. climber

A GoFundMe campaign was set up to help with search efforts in Juneau

Feds promise more service dogs for vets with PTSD

Questions ahead as federal budget paves the way for more on service dogs for vets with PTSD

Blizzard warnings up for third nor’easter hitting Northeast

Much of the Northeast is bracing for blizzard conditions, a foot or more of snow and high winds

President Trump fires Secretary of State Rex Tillerson

Tillerson out at State, to be replaced by CIA chief Pompeo

Alex Ovechkin joins NHL’s exclusive 600-goal club

Caps’ captain is fourth-fastest player to 600 behind only Wayne Gretzky, Mario Lemieux and Brett Hull

Most Read

  • Feds support Canada’s bid for 2026 World Cup

    Canada, Mexico and the U.S. are up against Morocco to host the men’s soccer showcase