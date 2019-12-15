(Photo submitted by the Lacombe Police Service)

1 dead, 2 in Lacombe Police custody after report of gunshot wound

Incident was deemed suspicious, subsequently the LPS entered into an investigation

The Lacombe Police Service responded to reports of a gunshot wound that resulted in a male dying of his injuries.

In the early hours of December 15, 2019 police responded to a compaint of a male who had suffered injuries from a gun shot and who had been taken to the Lacombe hospital.

Shortly later the male succumbed to his injuries while in hospital.

This incident was deemed as suspicious and subsequently the Lacombe Police Service entered into an investigation. Two persons of interest have been identified and are currentlty in police custody.

-Submitted by the Lacombe Police Service

