1 in 4 adolescents have been cyberbullied, StatCan says

A new StatCan report says one in four adolescents in Canada have been cyberbullied and it’s taking a toll on their mental health.

The study says youth who have been victimized online have a greater risk of depression, anxiety, eating disorder symptoms and thoughts of suicide or suicide attempts.

The report says transgender and non-binary youth, as well as females attracted to other females, are at higher risk of being victimized online.

Adolescents living with chronic health conditions such as asthma, epilepsy or learning disabilities are also at higher risk for cyberbullying, especially if they live in low-income households.

The report is based on data from more than 13,000 adolescents who were between 12 and 17 years old.

The data was collected in 2019 and did not capture First Nations adolescents living on reserve, or youth in foster homes or institutions.

