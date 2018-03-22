WEATHER FORECAST - Red Deer forecast from Environment and Climate Change Canada. Photo Submitted

10-15 cm expected for parts of Central/Northern Alberta

Lacombe and south can expect around 2-7 cm of snow today and into tonight

Northern and parts of Central Alberta can expect 10 -15 cm of snow tonight and into tomorrow and parts of Central and Southern Alberta are under a fog advisory.

The snow is not expected to last into the weekend according to Natalie Hasell, warning preparedness meteorologist for Environment and Climate Change Canada.

“There are cloudy conditions in the forecast for Saturday and Sunday and we are not expecting a whole lot of snow then,” she said. “The Lacombe area does not look too bad for snow today but it is not far from areas that could see quite a big more snow.”

Areas under snow warnings are generally north of Leduc.

“The concern with the snowfall, especially in Eastern and Central parts of the province is that we are expecting strong winds,” Hasell said. “We could have gusts up to 70 km/hour. Snow and wind gusts can cause blowing snow and drifting snow.

“The typical hazard with that is poor visibility.”

The fog advisory is currently for areas Lacombe and south.

“We are expecting fog to dissipate later this morning,” she said. “We have had fog in the prairies on and off for the last several days and reduced visibility due to fog is a hazardous situation. The fog can also be quite variable.

“If you are driving, be sure to maintain a safe following distance. Things can change relatively quickly.”

For areas south of Leduc, between two to seven centimetres is expected today and into tonight.

“Not in warning criteria but that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t pay attention,” she said.

Following this system, Albertans can begin to expect warmer temperatures.

“The forecast suggests that temperatures will start bumping up,” she said. “Right now, the forecasts suggests temperatures that are well above normal. Towards the end of March we should possibly see temperatures that are significantly warmer.

She added, “Our weather will be quite variable between now and when the warm temperatures set in.”

