10-15 cm of snow expected before Tuesday across Central Alberta

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement with the possibility of a snowfall warning

Central Alberta can expect 10-15 cm of snow before Tuesday morning, Environment Canada warns.

Early Monday morning, a special weather statement was issued for Eckville east to the Saskatchewan border.

“Spring is on hold, and central Albertans are encouraged to remain home,” the statement from Environment Canada states.

A “moisture-rich weather system” is making its way into the province and will move over much of the east-central part of the province.

It is expected the worst of the system will be centred around the Edmonton area, where upwards of 20 cm of snow is expected, though high amounts of snowfall are still expected elsewhere.

“Once there is increased certainty on forecast amounts more regions may be added to the snowfall warning in effect.”

Weather Network meteorologist Tyler Hamilton explains that cold air from the arctic is tracking across the Rockies and into Alberta.

The arctic system is bringing with it some below-zero temperatures and “very significant snow.”

The low pressure system located just east of Red Deer is expected to move into Saskatchewan throughout Tuesday.