10-year-old boy killed, brother hurt when both hit by car in Lethbridge

Accident took place on a marked crosswalk

  • Apr. 14, 2020 4:00 p.m.
  • News

THE CANADIAN PRESS

LETHBRIDGE — A 10-year-old Alberta boy has died after being hit by a car while crossing a street with his father and brother.

Police in Lethbridge say it happened Monday afternoon.

They say the boy, his dad and nine-year-old brother were crossing in a marked crosswalk in West Lethbridge when both boys were hit by a right-turning vehicle.

The younger boy was slightly injured and the father was not hurt, but the 10-year-old suffered life-threatening injuries.

The statement from police says he died later in hospital.

An investigation is continuing.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
A Wetaskiwin Retirement home is taking extra precautions against COVID-19

Just Posted

Alberta lacrosse season cancelled due to COVID-19 pandemic

ALA announced the entire box lacrosse season would be cancelled for the 2020 season

Province expanding testing eligibility to any Albertan with fever, sore throat, cough

Alberta declares 81 new COVID-19 cases, provincial total at 1,732

Sylvan Lake Sobeys partners with fire department to deliver groceries during pandemic

Sylvan Lake Fire Department is delivering groceries to seniors two days a week

Sylvan Lake Chamber of Commerce launches app, connects businesses to residents and visitors

The Sylvan Lake Town App launched on the app store April 1, along with a gift card giveaway

Alberta confirms 82 cases Sunday, four additional deaths

72 cases in central zone

A message from the publisher

Consider a voluntary subscription to Sylvan Lake News

Can COVID antibodies lead to vaccine? Blood-based studies could unlock unknowns

Can COVID antibodies lead to vaccine? Blood-based studies could unlock unknowns

Science summary: A look at novel coronavirus research around the globe

Science summary: A look at novel coronavirus research around the globe

10-year-old boy killed, brother hurt when both hit by car in Lethbridge

Accident took place on a marked crosswalk

A Wetaskiwin Retirement home is taking extra precautions against COVID-19

Madyson Manor has banned visitors and is increasing precautionary measures for residents and staff.

Lacombe Food Bank reminds clients they are safely open during pandemic

Food Bank has seen a decline in traffic since pandemic began

Do as we say, not as we do? Trudeau, Scheer forced to defend family trips

Both men defended family trips that appeared to flout the physical distancing measures

Trudeau promises $130M in COVID-19 aid for vulnerable northern communities

‘We want to be able to access the money immediately’

Trudeau: Feds ready to send provinces cash to top up worker salaries

Government will soon announce help for students and other workers who are falling through the cracks

Most Read