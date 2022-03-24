Sylvan Lake womens group jazzed to support Jazz at the Lake Festival

Representatives of 100 women who care, Kim Langmaid (left) and Jennifer Goodall (right) present the donation to Amanda Fitch from the Jazz Festival. Cassidy Goodall / Submitted photo

“100 Women Who Care Sylvan Lake and Area” is thrilled to be supporting the Sylvan Lake Jazz Festival with a donation of $6,100 towards the upcoming event planned for summer 2022. The COVID-19 pandemic put the brakes on the festival for 2020 and 2021, but organizers are getting excited to host the event again this year.

Jazz at the Lake was founded in 2003 with a core vision of igniting Sylvan Lake’s 75-year musical history, of curating performances, promoting music education, enticing community engagement, working with and promoting small local businesses while building an understanding of abilities and styles of jazz and provide performance opportunities for musicians and students.

Jazz at the Lake has been noted as one the most diverse, finely run and unique festivals across Canada. Donations are still being accepted and 100 Women Who Care is always happy to welcome new members.

Contact us by email at donate100women@gmail.com.

The group meets three times a year to raise funds for local non-profits and charities and to have a positive impact on the community. Members can network with like-minded community builders and learn more about the programs, services and needs within our community. Our next meeting is Monday, June 13 at 7 p.m. The location is yet to be announced.

Find out more by visiting our website at www.100womenwhocaresylvanlake.ca.

— Submitted by 100 Women Who Care Sylvan Lake and Area