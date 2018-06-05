Bill Spangler, pastor of the Sylvan Lake Seventh-day Adventist Church (left), stands beside church elder Stan Bell, and long-time food bank volunteer Pam Towers, outside the Sylvan Lake Community Food Bank. Photo by Laura Tester.

$1,000 Donation to Sylvan Lake Food Bank by a local youth

A local student has spent a lot of time earning money to donate to the Sylvan Lake Food Bank

Five years ago a local elementary school student decided to make a birthday wish; not a regular birthday wish that involved a toy or a special trip, but a wish to help others.

At the time it seemed like a lofty goal for such a young child but with great persistence the $1,000 goal became a reality.

Over the past five years money was saved from birthdays, the Tooth Fairy, Christmas, collecting bottles, completing odd jobs and selling firewood at garage sales.

As family and friends learned of this journey they were inspired to spread the word and help out however they could. Grandparents helped to collect bottles (including organizing a bottle drive on Hallowe’en night three years in a row), a local company donated all the bottles from their employee lunch room and an enthusiastic shopper at our garage sale purchased stacks of wood that our son prepared for sale.

In addition to raising money, he volunteered a couple of times at the Sylvan Lake Food Bank to help him understand the process of where the money would go to help others. In addition to supporting a valuable program, life lessons were learned in saving money, math skills and how important it is to support and help people in the local community.

Although this started out as one boy’s birthday wish it turned into a journey that will forever be a part of who he is as a person and a life experience he shared with so many people.

As you are reading this story you may notice his name is not mentioned; part of his wish was to remain anonymous because to him it wasn’t about being named or receiving recognition, it was more important to think of others needs and trying to make a difference.

As a family we would like to extend a very sincere “Thank You” to everyone who believed in our son’s dream and make a special mention to the following people: Gran and Grandad, Grandpa Murray, Paul, Cindy, Loreena, Rose and Pam (Sylvan Lake Food Bank)

Previous story
Maskwacis RCMP search for missing Aboriginal girl
Next story
Lots to see and do at this weekend’s rodeo

Just Posted

Lots to see and do at this weekend’s rodeo

The 54th annual Eckville Indoor Arena is held June 8-9

$1,000 Donation to Sylvan Lake Food Bank by a local youth

A local student has spent a lot of time earning money to donate to the Sylvan Lake Food Bank

Attorneys say resolution near in MacIntyre case

MacIntyre’s case was heard in Red Deer Provincial Court on June 4

Bird tangled in fishing line freed

It appeared like he was tangled in a plastic bag from a distance

AACS grand opening planned for Thursday

AACS will hold it’s grand opening at the NexSource Centre

WATCH: Spaghetti spectacle brings in $1,300 for Flipside

Annual Spaghetti Eating Contest at Boston Pizza partnered to raise money for Flipside Youth Centre

Cheesy chicken hearts, calf testicles coming to Calgary Stampede

This year’s Stampede runs 10 days from July 6 to 15

Boxer Floyd Mayweather is champ of Forbes money list

His estimated 2017 earnings, including endorsements, was $285 million

B.C. homeless man spends final dying hours inside Tim Hortons

The senior lived inside the 24-hour restaurant location in Vancouver

Maskwacis RCMP search for missing Aboriginal girl

Police say 14 year-old J’Lyne Louis-Smallboy went missing June 2

Connor McDavid rookie card sells for record price online

Edmonton Oilers’ player card sold for US$55,655 in recent auction

La Loche school shooter appeals life sentence

Young man, who cannot be named, killed four and injured seven in northern Saskatchewan

Fashion designer Kate Spade dies at 55

Kate leaves behind her husband, Andy, and 13-year-old daughter Frances Beatrix Spade

Miss America drops swimsuit portion and won’t judge on looks

Pageant began nearly 100 years ago as bathing beauty contest to keep tourists coming back to resort

Most Read