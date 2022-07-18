$100,000 windfall in Sylvan Lake

Victor Gascon is $100,000 wealthier thanks to the EXTRA he added to his ticket for the March 29 LOTTO MAX draw. The Sylvan Lake resident won by matching the last six digits of the winning EXTRA number – 1112619.

When he checked his tickets using the self-checker, he wasn’t expecting what would happen next.

“At first, I thought the checker was broken, so I went to another store down the block,” Gascon said while claiming his prize in late June. “When I checked again, I got the same result, I then gave it to the cashier, and it froze up his terminal.

“I was really happy, it feels great,” he said, “I’m going to put the money in the bank, and I’d like to take a vacation to the mountains.”

Gascon purchased his winning ticket from Fas Gas at 7960 50 Ave. in Red Deer on the day of the draw.