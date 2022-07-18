Victor Gascon is $100,000 wealthier. (Photo submitted)

$100,000 windfall in Sylvan Lake

Victor Gascon is $100,000 wealthier thanks to the EXTRA he added to his ticket for the March 29 LOTTO MAX draw. The Sylvan Lake resident won by matching the last six digits of the winning EXTRA number – 1112619.

When he checked his tickets using the self-checker, he wasn’t expecting what would happen next.

“At first, I thought the checker was broken, so I went to another store down the block,” Gascon said while claiming his prize in late June. “When I checked again, I got the same result, I then gave it to the cashier, and it froze up his terminal.

“I was really happy, it feels great,” he said, “I’m going to put the money in the bank, and I’d like to take a vacation to the mountains.”

Gascon purchased his winning ticket from Fas Gas at 7960 50 Ave. in Red Deer on the day of the draw.

Previous story
Bull rider Buttar fit to be tied in Stampede rodeo
Next story
Temporary closure of Sylvan Lake Advanced Ambulatory Care Service today

Just Posted

Sylvan Lake Advanced Ambulatory Care Service offers diagnosis and treatment of urgent but non-life-threatening conditions. (File photo)
Temporary closure of Sylvan Lake Advanced Ambulatory Care Service today

(Submitted photo)
Veterans Voices finds home of long lost war letters

Kendall Kloss. (File photo)
Sylvan Lake councillor steps down, by-election called

(Town of Eckville / Facebook photo)
Eckville continues to celebrate its 100-year anniversary