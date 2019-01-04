102-year-old British man got stuck on roof, dies of cold, coroner says

Ron Easton died in a hospital on Nov. 2, nine days after he was rescued from his ordeal on the roof

A British coroner has found that the death of a 102-year-old man who got stuck on his roof for three days after falling while adjusting his TV aerial was accidental.

Ron Easton died in a hospital on Nov. 2, nine days after he was rescued from his ordeal on the roof of his house in Bigbury-on-Sea, 235 miles (375 kilometres) southwest of London.

Officials said Friday the evidence indicates that Easton developed hypothermia while stuck on the roof and became dangerously dehydrated.

The coroner’s court heard that the death was “unusual in circumstance.”

The Associated Press

