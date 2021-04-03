1,100 estimated COVID-19 cases identified in Alberta Saturday: Hinshaw

Alberta health officials are investigating a “significant” COVID-19 outbreak involving P.1 variants of concern, says the province’s chief medical officer of health.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw tweeted about the investigation Saturday afternoon. This outbreak involving the variant that originated in Brazil, is linked to a returning traveller, she said.

“Health officials are working hard to limit future spread and reaching out directly to those at risk of exposure. (Alberta Health Services) will ensure that anyone at risk is isolated, offered testing twice and connected with supports if needed,” Hinshaw said, adding Albertans will be updated on the investigation Monday.

“We are all protecting each other, so let’s all please keep making safe choices, following the health measures in place and preventing the spread of COVID-19.”

Meanwhile, the Government of Alberta identified an estimated 1,100 new COVID-19 cases, including 550 additional cases of variants of concern. Thirty-five per cent of active cases are now variants of concern.

Hinshaw said hospitalizations in the province remain “stable.”

The province did not provide location-specific COVID-19 data Friday or Saturday.

As of Thursday, the Central zone sits at 741 active cases of COVID-19, with 31 people in hospital including four in intensive care.

Red Deer has 209 active cases of the virus.

When looking at the province’s geospatial mapping for COVID-19 cases on the municipality setting, regions are defined by metropolitan areas, cities, urban service areas, rural areas and towns with approximately 10,000 or more people; smaller regions are incorporated into the corresponding rural area.

With that setting, Red Deer County has 31 active cases of the virus, Lacombe County has 41 active and Clearwater County has eight active.

Lacombe has 34 active cases and Sylvan Lake has 30, while Olds has 21. Mountain View County has 25 active cases, Kneehill County has 12 and Drumheller has 40.

Camrose County has 14 active cases and the County of Stettler has six. Camrose has eight active cases and Wetaskiwin has 55.

On the local geographic area setting, Wetaskiwin County, including Maskwacis has 98 active. Ponoka, including East Ponoka County, has 118 active cases and Rimbey, which includes West Ponoka County and parts of Lacombe County has six active.

Another preliminary update will be released Sunday afternoon.



