111 new cases of COVID-19 in Alberta on Friday

There are now 1,341 active cases of COVID-19 in Alberta as of July 24. (Photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS)

New COVID-19 cases in Alberta stayed over 100 for another day this week.

The province announced 111 new cases of the virus Friday, bringing the total number of active cases to 1,341. It was the fourth consecutive day that cases rose by more than 100 in 24 hours.

Currently, 8,567 people have recovered from COVID-19, while 95 are in hospital and 19 are in the ICU. There were also two additional deaths Friday, bringing the total to 178.

The central zone saw a rise of six cases, with 167 active in the region, while 128 have recovered from the virus. There are now 29 people in the hospital in the zone, with five in the ICU.

In Red Deer, there are now nine active cases, while 43 people have recovered from the virus.

The County of Stettler remains the hardest hit in the region, with 29 active cases and nine recoveries. Both Sylvan Lake and Red Deer County each have five active cases.

Lacombe County is at nine active cases, while the City of Lacombe has no active cases. Clearwater County has two active cases.

The City of Wetaskiwin and Camrose County each have three active cases, while the City of Camrose has eight active cases.

Starland County and Kneehill County remain hard hit, with 15 and 11 active cases, respectively.

The County of Paintearth still has 11 active cases, while Flagstaff County has five. The Town of Olds has one active case, while Mountain View County sits without an active case.

Calgary is still feeling the effects of the virus, with 703 active cases, 18 people in hospital and one in the ICU.

The Edmonton zone now has 232 active cases, with 28 people still in hospital and seven in the ICU.

There are now just eight unknown cases in the province, with 18 of 26 total listed as recovered.