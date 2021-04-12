Woman dies in central Alberta: 1,136 new COVID-19 cases identified in Alberta on Monday

There are 1,311 active cases of COVID-19 in the Central zone, while the Calgary zone has 6,802, the Edmonton zone has 3,688, the North zone has 1,970 and the South zone has 949. (Black Press file image)

The number of variant cases in Alberta continues to climb.

Alberta added another 1,136 new COVID-19 cases on Monday. The province now has 14,849 active cases of the virus, to go along with 145,171 recovered cases. Five new deaths were reported Monday and six others were reported over the weekend, bringing the provincial death toll to 2,018.

One of the deaths reported Monday was a woman in her 80s linked to the outbreak at The Hamlets at Red Deer in Gasoline Alley. The case included comorbidities, said Alberta Health.

Of the total number of active cases in the province, 51.3 per cent (7,620) have been identified as variants of concern – up from Friday’s 45.5 per cent.

Red Deer has jumped to 269 active COVID-19 cases, which is 26 more than Sunday’s report, according to geospatial mapping on the provincial government’s website.

When looking at the province’s mapping for COVID-19 cases on the municipality setting, regions are defined by metropolitan areas, cities, urban service areas, rural areas and towns with approximately 10,000 or more people; smaller regions are incorporated into the corresponding rural area.

With that setting, Red Deer County has 66 active cases, Lacombe County has 63, the City of Lacombe has 56, Sylvan Lake has 35, Mountain View County has 50, Olds has 47, Clearwater County has 10 and Stettler County has eight.

The City of Camrose has 68 active cases, Camrose County has 62, Kneehill County has 25, Drumheller has 21 and Starland County has 10.

On the local geographic area setting, Wetaskiwin County, including Maskwacis, has 230 active cases, while Ponoka, including East Ponoka County, has 118 and Rimbey, which includes West Ponoka County and parts of Lacombe County, has 14 active.

The Central zone as a whole has 1,311 active cases, while the Calgary zone has 6,802, the Edmonton zone has 3,688, the North zone has 1,970 and the South zone has 949. The locations of 129 active cases within the province are unknown.

Currently, 390 people in Alberta are hospitalized by COVID-19, with 90 of those individuals in intensive care. In the Central zone, 35 are hospitalized, with 10 in intensive care.



