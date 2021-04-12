There are 1,311 active cases of COVID-19 in the Central zone, while the Calgary zone has 6,802, the Edmonton zone has 3,688, the North zone has 1,970 and the South zone has 949. (Black Press file image)

There are 1,311 active cases of COVID-19 in the Central zone, while the Calgary zone has 6,802, the Edmonton zone has 3,688, the North zone has 1,970 and the South zone has 949. (Black Press file image)

Woman dies in central Alberta: 1,136 new COVID-19 cases identified in Alberta on Monday

Central zone has 1,311 active cases

The number of variant cases in Alberta continues to climb.

Alberta added another 1,136 new COVID-19 cases on Monday. The province now has 14,849 active cases of the virus, to go along with 145,171 recovered cases. Five new deaths were reported Monday and six others were reported over the weekend, bringing the provincial death toll to 2,018.

One of the deaths reported Monday was a woman in her 80s linked to the outbreak at The Hamlets at Red Deer in Gasoline Alley. The case included comorbidities, said Alberta Health.

Of the total number of active cases in the province, 51.3 per cent (7,620) have been identified as variants of concern – up from Friday’s 45.5 per cent.

Red Deer has jumped to 269 active COVID-19 cases, which is 26 more than Sunday’s report, according to geospatial mapping on the provincial government’s website.

When looking at the province’s mapping for COVID-19 cases on the municipality setting, regions are defined by metropolitan areas, cities, urban service areas, rural areas and towns with approximately 10,000 or more people; smaller regions are incorporated into the corresponding rural area.

With that setting, Red Deer County has 66 active cases, Lacombe County has 63, the City of Lacombe has 56, Sylvan Lake has 35, Mountain View County has 50, Olds has 47, Clearwater County has 10 and Stettler County has eight.

The City of Camrose has 68 active cases, Camrose County has 62, Kneehill County has 25, Drumheller has 21 and Starland County has 10.

On the local geographic area setting, Wetaskiwin County, including Maskwacis, has 230 active cases, while Ponoka, including East Ponoka County, has 118 and Rimbey, which includes West Ponoka County and parts of Lacombe County, has 14 active.

The Central zone as a whole has 1,311 active cases, while the Calgary zone has 6,802, the Edmonton zone has 3,688, the North zone has 1,970 and the South zone has 949. The locations of 129 active cases within the province are unknown.

Currently, 390 people in Alberta are hospitalized by COVID-19, with 90 of those individuals in intensive care. In the Central zone, 35 are hospitalized, with 10 in intensive care.


Send your news tips
Like us on Facebook and Follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Police report multiple victims in Tennessee school shooting

Just Posted

There are 1,311 active cases of COVID-19 in the Central zone, while the Calgary zone has 6,802, the Edmonton zone has 3,688, the North zone has 1,970 and the South zone has 949. (Black Press file image)
Woman dies in central Alberta: 1,136 new COVID-19 cases identified in Alberta on Monday

Central zone has 1,311 active cases

Madelyn Boyko poses along with a number of the bath bombs she makes with her mom, Jessica Boyko. Madelyn says she enjoys making the bath bombs with her mom as it is a special time for just the two of them. (Photo Submitted)
5-year-old Sylvan Lake girl selling bath bombs in support of younger brother

Madelyn Boyko is selling bath bombs for CdLS research in honour of her younger brother

File Photo
FCC report shows opportunity in changing food and beverage trends

Canada’s food and beverage sector may emerge even stronger in 2021

Supporters gather outside GraceLife Church near Edmonton, Alta., on Sunday, April 11, 2021. The church has been fenced off by police and Alberta Health Services in violation of COVID-19 rules. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
Hundreds gather to support Alberta church shut down for ignoring COVID-19 orders

GraceLife Church and its pastor, are charged for holding services that break health restrictions

Asymptomatic testing will now be available for "priority groups" who are most likely to spread the COVID-19 virus to vulnerable or at-risk populations. File photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS
Alberta identifies 1,183 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday

50.5% of all active cases are variants of concern

Conservative leader Erin O’Toole holds a press conference on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Tuesday, April 6, 2020. Top Tory leaders of past and present will speak with supporters today about what a conservative economic recovery from COVID-19 could look like. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
O’Toole to vote against Conservative MP’s private bill on ‘sex-selective abortion’

Erin O’Toole said he supports a woman’s right to choose and will personally vote against the private member’s bill

A sign on a shop window indicates the store is closed in Ottawa, Monday March 23, 2020. The Canadian Federation of Independent Business is raising its estimate for the number of businesses that are considering the possibility of closing permanently. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Small business struggling amid COVID-19 pandemic looks for aid in Liberals’ budget

President Dan Kelly said it is crucial to maintain programs to help businesses to the other side of the pandemic

The National Security and Intelligence Committee of Parliamentarians says that includes attempts to steal Canadian research on COVID-19 and vaccines, and sow misinformation. (AP Photo/Esteban Felix)
Intelligence committee warns China, Russia targeting Canadian COVID-19 research

Committee also found that the terrorist threat to Canada has shifted since its last such assessment

Parliament Hill is viewed below a Canada flag in Gatineau, Quebec, Friday, Sept. 18, 2020. A new poll suggests most Canadians are feeling more grateful for what they have in 2020 as a result of COVID-19 pandemic.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Canada’s greenhouse gas emissions increased slightly in 2019: report

2019 report shows Canada emitted about one million tonnes more of these gases than the previous year

A volunteer disinfects a historical Mohabat Khan mosque ahead of the upcoming Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, in Peshawar, Pakistan, Friday, April 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Muhammad Sajjad)
For Canadian Muslims, second pandemic Ramadan is a time of hope and sadness

Many members of the association are trying to find ways ‘to help people stay connected to one another’

Chief Public Health Officer Theresa Tam speaks during a technical briefing on the COVID pandemic in Canada, Friday, January 15, 2021 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Canada’s ICUs see near-record of COVID-19 patients last week as variant cases double

Last week, Canadian hospitals treated an average of 2,500 patients with COVID-19, daily, up 7% from the previous week

Vancouver’s park board general manager issued a new order Friday restricting tents and other temporary structures from being set up in Strathcona Park after April 30, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Vancouver park board issues order to restrict tents in Strathcona Park

The order issued Friday restricted tents and other temporary structures from being set up after April 30

Stettler’s own Renegade Station is kicking off the spring season with a brand new single - to be released April 9th. (Photo submitted)
A brand new single is on the way from Stettler-based band Renegade Station

Free Free Free hits all streaming platforms on April 9th

Foreign Affairs Minister Marc Garneau waits for a virtual meeting to begin with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Ottawa, Friday February 26, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Ottawa mulls exempting more workers from Canada-U.S. border shutdown: Garneau

Canada-U.S. border has been closed to people travelling for vacations and other non-essential visits since March 2020

Most Read