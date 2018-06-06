EXEMPLARY - Lynne Mulder was this year’s Lifetime Achievement Award recipient at the 11th annual Women Of Excellence Awards. Carlie Connolly/Red Deer Express

11th annual Women of Excellence Awards another big hit

Lynne Mulder received this year’s Lifetime Achievement Award

The 11th annual Women of Excellence Awards saw hundreds come out to recognize 13 of Red Deer’s outstanding women.

With 51 women crossing the stage as nominees in 11 different categories, it was a record year for the number of nominees.

“It’s very important to recognize the exemplary women in our region in community building and in philanthropy,” said Kristine Bugayong, chief executive officer for the Red Deer & District Community Foundation.

“Every year it’s the same experience. I always say to people it’s the women I want to be when I grow up. They’re amazing,” she said.

This year it was Lynne Mulder who was this year’s Lifetime Achievement Award winner for her involvement in the community.

“This is an amazing recognition for me to get at this point in my life,” said Mulder.

“I’ve had an absolutely awesome career, it’s been a terrific ride. I’ve had more jobs than most people have in a lifetime.”

Mulder was also nominated in the Community Building Category and said the proudest title she’s ever had is being a community builder.

“I’ve spent my life trying to make a difference in the community and making it stronger.”

She added that the most joy she’s had is when she’s helped a patient or a student reach new heights.

The former City councillor is keeping very busy these days on a number of boards including the Vantage Community Services Board, Central Alberta Legal Foundation Board, Volunteer Central, the Canadian Mental Health Association and more.

This year’s Young Woman of Excellence Award went to both Jaycee Bourke and Ireland Murray.

“None of us nominees are here today because we needed this recognition, we’re here because we did what we do and we are here because we love what we’re doing. I know personally I don’t always notice the impact that I have on people around me and I’m doing just what comes natural to me and what I love to do,” said Bourke.

Murray’s father spoke on her behalf as she was unable to attend because she was in South Africa doing volunteer work.

She said, “To receive this award is beyond anything I’ve imagined for myself. All the things I’ve done, none of it has been for the recognition because I’ve always been taught to treat others how you want to be treated and that one person can help change the world by making it a better place.”

The other winners this year included Agriculture – Leona Staples; Arts and Culture – Louise Stuppard; Athletics, Recreation and Fitness – Brandi Heather; Business and the Professions – Barbara King; Community Building – Christine Moore; Education and Training – Wanda Christensen; Entrepreneurship – Denise Gagne; Environment – Bridget Allen; Health and Wellness – Maureen Gustafson and Human Services – Karen Simon.

Legal pot not a public health or safety threat

Feed your passions at the library this summer

The summer reading program encourages Sylvan Lake youth to keep on on their lieracy on vacation

Photos: Tim Horton's Camp Day in Sylvan Lake

Tim Horton's held Camp Day at stores nationwide on June 6

Fighting cancer together at Relay For Life

Red Deer Relay for Life takes place at CrossRoads Church this weekend

Lots to see and do at this weekend's rodeo

The 54th annual Eckville Indoor Arena is held June 8-9

$1,000 Donation to Sylvan Lake Food Bank by a local youth

A local student has spent a lot of time earning money to donate to the Sylvan Lake Food Bank

WATCH: Spaghetti spectacle brings in $1,300 for Flipside

Annual Spaghetti Eating Contest at Boston Pizza partnered to raise money for Flipside Youth Centre

Legal pot not a public health or safety threat

The report from Canadian doctors and researchers was submitted to the Senate this week

Humboldt Broncos player released from hospital

Xavier Labelle, an 18-year old defenceman from Saskatoon, plans to graduate from high school later this month

Police capture opossum in the shower of B.C. home

"The possum was highly displeased, but we got it safely out, and back to the wild"

B.C. speculation tax to cause vacation property price dip: forecast

Royal LePage estimates tax on some buyers will convince a wave of owners to sell vacation homes

3 sisters from Samson Cree Nation among 5 dead in crash south of Edmonton

Less than a month ago three people from Samson Cree Nation were killed in a highway crash

Five killed in Hwy. #2A crash south of Millet

Wetaskiwin RCMP investigating; appears to be head-on in heavy traffic

Saskatchewan mother angered daughter's killer to appeal sentence

La Loche school shooter convicted of killing 4, injuring 7, to appeal sentence

