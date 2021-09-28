1,246 new COVID cases in Alberta

18 new deaths announced, including two in Red Deer

Alberta identified more than 1,246 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.

There are now 20,513 active cases of the virus in the province, to go along with the 271,608 recovered cases.

Provincially, 1,100 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, with 263 of those individuals in intensive care units. In the Central zone, 186 are hospitalized, with 21 in intensive care.

Additionally, 18 COVID deaths were reported, including three in Central Zone, which now has 249 deaths. Provincially, 2,663 have died.

Two of the new deaths were in Red Deer, bringing the city’s virus-related death toll to 60.

Red Deer now has 861 active cases of the virus, which is down from a record high of 915 on Monday, according to geospatial mapping on the provincial government’s website.

Red Deer County currently has 378 active cases of COVID-19, Clearwater County has 358, Lacombe County has 237, the City of Lacombe has 185, Mountain View County has 155, Stettler County has 160, Sylvan Lake has 149 and Olds has 100.

Wetaskiwin County, including Maskwacis, has 270 active cases, while Rimbey, including West Ponoka County and partial Lacombe County, has 142, and Ponoka, including East Ponoka County, has 116.

Kneehill County has 134, the City of Camrose has 82, Camrose County has 58 and Drumheller has 34.

Overall, Alberta Health Services’ Central zone has 4,129 active cases of the virus.



