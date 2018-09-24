128 Flags of Remembrance now flying in Sylvan Lake until Nov. 12

On Sat., Sept. 22 at 12 p.m. sharp 128 Canadian flags were unfurled at the Flags of Remembrance ceremony in Sylvan Lake.

The 128 flags represent the 128,000 Canadians killed and missing in action.

“That’s what we’re here to do, give tribute and honour,” said Allan Cameron, the founding executive director of Veterans Voices of Canada, in an interview.

“I mean, just all the veterans who come along to be a part of this and whether they like it or not we’re going to appreciate them,” added Cameron. “A lot of them, they’re not here for thanks, but that’s what we’re going to do.”

A total of 130 flags, including 128 Canadian flags, the Alberta provincial flag, the remembrance flag and the Veterans Voices of Canada flag, will be lined up along the shoreline in Centennial Park until November 12.

Cameron said that even though it is a Veterans Voices of Canada initiative, it is also a community event.

He says to go down, walk the flag line, appreciate it and take care of it.

Each flagpole also features a honour plaque.

“The plaques and flags are taken down together, they’re folded, they’re put with each other and we have a closing ceremony on November 24,” said Cameron.

On November 24 those who sponsored the honour plaques are invited to a ceremony where they receive the flag and the plaque they sponsored.

“We go until after Remembrance Day and what’s really cool is people come to visit this all along between now and then, so you can come here anytime and you’ll just see people walking the flag line reading the names on those honour plaques and just appreciating what is here and what it’s here for,” said Cameron.

There is also 130 flags lining Highway 11 in the same place the Flag of Remembrance initiative started five years ago.

At the exact same time, 128 Canadian flags were also unfurled in Bathurst, N.B., Charlottetown, P.E.I., Ponoka, Alta., Sydney, N.S. and Windsor, Ont.

Cameron’s goal is to have the Flags of Remembrance initiative be in 128 communities across Canada.

Those interested in sponsoring an honour plaque can still do so until November 1.

The plaques serve as a fundraiser for Veterans Voices of Canada and a portion of the sponsorships are donated to a local charity.

Further information can be found here: https://vetvoicecan.org/flags-of-remembrance-2/.

The opening ceremonies featured a pipe band, the national anthem and words from several dignitaries. Photo by Kaylyn Whibbs, Sylvan Lake News.

The flags will remain along the shoreline of Centennial Park until Nov. 12. Photo by Kaylyn Whibbs, Sylvan Lake News.

Veterans Voices of Canada has also places 130 flags along Highway 11 in the same place the intiative started five years ago. Photo by Kaylyn Whibbs, Sylvan Lake News.

Veterans, Cadets, Community Service, RCMP, EMT and policing personnel were all invited out to the Flags of Remembrance ceremony on Sat., Sept. 22. Photo by Kaylyn Whibbs, Sylvan Lake News.