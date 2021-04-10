1,293 new COVID-19 cases identified in Alberta Saturday

The Government of Alberta identified 1,293 new COVID-19 cases Saturday, including 876 variant of concern cases.

There are now 13,687 active cases of the virus in the province, to go along with the 144,020 recovered cases. Of all the active cases, 47.7 per cent are variant of concern cases.

Additionally, five new deaths were reported in Alberta, bringing the provincial death toll to 2,012.

The City of Red Deer now has 226 active COVID-19 cases, which is 10 more than in Friday’s update, according to geospatial mapping on the provincial government’s website.

When looking at the province’s mapping for COVID-19 cases on the municipality setting, regions are defined by metropolitan areas, cities, urban service areas, rural areas and towns with approximately 10,000 or more people; smaller regions are incorporated into the corresponding rural area.

With that setting, Red Deer County has 52 active cases, Lacombe County has 58, the City of Lacombe has 48, Sylvan Lake has 31, Mountain View County has 42, Olds has 40, Clearwater County has nine and Stettler County has eight.

The City of Camrose has 56 active cases, Camrose County has 50, Kneehill County has 22, Drumheller has 21 and Starland County has eight.

On the local geographic area setting, Wetaskiwin County, including Maskwacis, has 191 active. Ponoka, including East Ponoka County, has 121 active cases and Rimbey, which includes West Ponoka County and parts of Lacombe County, has 12 active.

Overall the central zone has 1,124 active cases, while the Calgary zone has 6,361, the Edmonton zone has 3,320, the north zone has 1,815 and the south zone has 955. The locations of 121 active cases are unknown.

Provincially, 349 people in Alberta are currently hospitalized by COVID-19, with 84 of those individual in an intensive care unit. In the central zone, 30 are hospitalized – eight of those individuals are in an ICU.



