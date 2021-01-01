FILE- Alberta’s chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw during a COVID-19 update on Dec. 10, 2020. (Photo by Chris Schwarz/Government of Alberta)

1,300 new COVID-19 cases in Alberta

Eight per cent positivity rate

COVID-19 hospitalizations, including those in intensive care units, remained stable in Alberta on Dec. 31.

On Jan. 1, Alberta’s chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw posted on Twitter that there were estimated 1,300 new cases on Thursday, an increase of about 1oo cases from Wednesday.

A total of 16,300 lab tests Thursday showed a eight per cent positivity rate.

As of Dec. 29, the province reported 14,555 active cases, and 18 more deaths.

The province did not provide an updated death toll for Thursday. Updated COVID-19 death statistics will not be available until Jan. 4.

The next preliminary provincial update will be on Jan. 2.

The province also did not update its geospatial mapping for community COVID-19 cases.

As of Wednesday’s update, Red Deer had 277 active cases, with 1,150 recovered and 1,431 total cases.

Red Deer County had 81 active cases, Lacombe County had 44 active and Clearwater County sat at 24 active. Mountain View County had 32 active and Kneehill County had at 13 active.

Sylvan Lake had 35 active cases, Lacombe had 30 and Olds had 32.

Camrose County had 18 active cases of the virus and Camrose had 62.

Wetaskiwin, Ponoka County and The County of Wetaskiwin combined had 593 active cases of COVID-19.


