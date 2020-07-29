133 new COVID-19 cases reported Wednesday

There are now 1,430 active cases of COVID-19 in Alberta as of Wednesday. (Photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Alberta experienced another spike in active COVID-19 cases Wednesday.

After announcing 80 cases Tuesday, the province reported 133 new active cases over the past 24 hours, including three additional deaths, bringing the total to 190.

According to the Alberta government website, there are now 1,430 active cases in the province, with 8,983 recoveries from the virus. In addition, 87 people are in hospital, with 17 in the ICU.

The central zone also experienced a rise over the past 24 hours, with 19 new active cases, bringing the total to 175. Nineteen people remain in hospital and five are in the ICU.

The City of Red Deer added one new active case Wednesday, bringing the total to 11. There have been 44 recovered cases in Red Deer.

Lacombe County has nine active cases, while the town of Sylvan Lake has seven active cases. The County of Stetter remains hard hit, with 27 active cases and 14 recovered.

In Starland County, there are 12 active cases. Mountain View County, Camrose County and the City of Lacombe each have one active case.

The City of Camrose has five active, while Clearwater County and Ponoka County each have three active.

The County of Paintearth has nine active cases, while Flagstaff County has six and the City of Wetaskiwin has three.

The Town of Olds and the County of Wetaskiwin currently have no active cases.

The Calgary zone remains the hardest hit in Alberta, with 713 active cases and 5,623 recovered. Eighteen people are in hospital and one is in the ICU.

Edmonton sits at 278 active cases, with 1,285 recovered. In that region, 25 people are in hospital and six are in the ICU.

The province completed another 8,975 COVID-19 tests in the past 24 hours and has completed 668,226 over the course of the pandemic.