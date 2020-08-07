134 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday

Alberta’s COVID-19 numbers spiked slightly Friday after a week of positivity.

According to the provincial government’s website, there are 134 new cases of COVID-19, up from 54 new cases Thursday.

It is the first time since July 30 that the number of new cases has been more than 100 in a day.

There are now 1,125 active cases of the virus in Alberta, with 10,097 recovered cases.

Three more people have died from COVID-19, bringing the provincial total to 208. Overall, 68 people remain in hospital, with 18 in ICU.

Thursday, Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta’s chief medical officer of health, cautioned Albertans to be vigilant, despite numbers going down.

“We must all embrace the changes that are a part of living with COVID-19. That means continuing each day to make wise decisions that make life safer, regardless of whether cases are rising or falling at any given time,” she said.

“This weekend, we are asking all Albertans to make one small change in their lives. If you don’t have a mask, please get one. If you haven’t instructed your kids on how to wear a mask safely, take time to do that this weekend.”

The central zone also experienced a jump in the number of cases. There are now 224 active cases in the region, up from 186 on Thursday. There are 298 recoveries from COVID-19 in the central zone, with 12 in hospital and two in the ICU.

Red Deer has two more active cases and is up to 12 overall, while 50 people have recovered. The County of Red Deer has four active cases, with 21 recovered.

The Municipality of Wainright saw a big spike in cases; they now have 45 active cases and only 10 recovered. Viking has 64 active cases, while Starland County/Drumheller sits at 60 active cases.

Lacombe County now sits at seven active cases, while the City of Lacome has one active case and Sylvan Lake has two active cases.

Ponoka County and Camrose County each only have one active case and the City of Camrose has two active cases.

Wetaskiwin, Olds and the County of Wetaskiwin all have no active cases. The County of Stettler has five active cases and Mountain View County has one active case.

The Calgary zone sits at 368 active cases, with 6,208 people recovered. In the Edmonton zone, 1,493 people have recovered and there are still 329 active cases.

The province has completed 743,885 tests, including 8,553 in the past 24 hours.

