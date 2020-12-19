1,352 new COVID-19 cases, 26 deaths reported Saturday

The Government of Alberta identified 1,352 new COVID-19 cases and 26 deaths on Saturday.

The active case total across the province is now 19,260 – 68,832 people have recovered from the virus. With the additional 26 deaths reported Saturday, Alberta’s death toll has risen to 841.

Red Deer currently has 434 active COVID-19 cases, according to geospatial mapping on the provincial government’s website.

Red Deer County has 97 active cases, Clearwater County has 52, Lacombe County has 45, Lacombe has 26, Mountain View County has 32, Olds has 29, Sylvan Lake has 28 and Stettler has 19. Collectively, Ponoka County and Wetaskiwin County have 363.

Alberta Health Services’ central zone has 1,450 active cases, while the Edmonton zone has 9,174, the Calgary zone has 6,943, the north zone has 1,122 and the south zone has 479. There are 92 active cases located in unknown areas.

Provincially, 777 Albertan have been hospitalized by COVID-19 – 151 of those individuals are in intensive care units. Seventy-three people have been hospitalized in the central zone, with eight of those individuals in intensive care.

“This weekend, please continue to limit in-person interactions as much as possible. The decisions we make now will affect our case rates and hospitalizations in the days and weeks to come,” Alberta’s chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw tweeted Saturday afternoon.

“Please continue to follow public health guidance: wash your hands, stay home when sick, practice physical distancing and follow the mandatory measures in effect across Alberta.”

An additional 18,502 tests were completed on Friday, bringing the total number of tests to 2,620,400.



