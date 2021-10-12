14-year-old from Central Zone among 33 new COVID-19 deaths in Alberta over the weekend

Red Deer down to 663 active cases, no new deaths

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney delivered a COVID-19 update on Tuesday as the province announced a new app for businesses to help verify COVID-19 vaccination status. (Photo by Government of Alberta)

A teenager from the Central zone has died of COVID-19.

The 14-year-old male died on Oct. 7 and is the youngest person in the province to die from the virus.

Alberta’s chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw explained that the 14-year-old was among the 33 new deaths from the virus in Alberta over the weekendm five of which were in the Central Zone. She said that the individual had complex medical conditions that played a “significant role in their death.”

Overall, 2,863 people have died from the virus in the province since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Alberta is down to 15,295 active cases of the virus, with 1,053 people in hospital, including 242 in intensive care, a positive sign according to Hinshaw.

“Over the past week, we have seen an encouraging decline in the number of active cases in Alberta. Our positivity rate is falling and has been below 10 per cent since Oct. 3,” Hinshaw said.

“These are positive early signs that the growing number of vaccinated Albertans and our public health measures are having an impact. But I must caution that they are very early signs. We are not yet through this fourth wave and the effect that it continues to have on our health care system.”

The province still has 148 COVID-19 patients in hospital, compared to the peak of the second wave. There are 59 per cent more patients in ICU, than at the worst point of the third wave. Alberta’s COVID-19 case numbers and positivity rate are still as high as they were in mid-May, during the third wave.

Alberta also launched an app to verify COVID-19 vaccination records.

In the provincial COVID-19 update Tuesday, Minister of Health Jason Copping said the smartphone app will help businesses and organizations verify individuals’ COVID-19 vaccination status. The app will be available for download in the Apple and Android app stores.

Albertans can go online to get their enhanced vaccine record with a QR code at alberta.ca/CovidRecords without creating an account.

“Albertans and businesses asked for a safe and secure app to make it easier to check proof of vaccination and today we have delivered,” Copping said.

“Enhanced vaccine records with a QR code and easy-to-use validator app are important tools in support of our commitment to protect the health-care system, slow the spread and increase vaccination rates.”

When a business scans a valid QR code, a green check mark will verify the proof of vaccination. It will also display a person’s name and date of birth, which businesses are asked to check against other identification.

The app does not store any personal information and does not require an internet connection to operate once downloaded, the government said Tuesday.

Starting Nov. 15, the new record with the QR code will be the only acceptable proof of vaccination in the province.

Copping added that over 800,000 Albertans have already accessed their enhanced record over the past week.

The announcement came as the province added 3,358 new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend. There were 1,085 on Friday, 1,039 on Saturday, 628 on Sunday and 606 on Monday.

Alberta is now up to 2,863 deaths from COVID-19 with five new deaths in the Central zone.

The Central Zone has 3,180 active cases of COVID-19, with 193 people in hospital, including 20 in the ICU.

According to geospatial mapping on the government’s website, Red Deer has 663 active cases of the virus, Lacombe County has 242, Clear Water County sits at 243, Red Deer County has 198, Kneehill County has 136 active and Mountain View County has 102.

Lacombe has 152 active cases of COVID-19, The City of Camrose has 111, Sylvan Lake has 83, Camrose County has 71, Wetaskiwin has 64 and Olds has 37.

On the local geographic area setting, Wetaskiwin County, including Maskwacis, has 246 active cases,while Rimbey, including West Ponoka County and parts of Lacombe County has 85. Ponoka, including East Ponoka County has 121 active.

Hinshaw added there are alerts or outbreaks in about 464 schools. Of those, 13 schools are on outbreak status.