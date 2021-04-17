There were six additional deaths across Alberta reported over the past 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 1,926 since the beginning of the pandemic. (File photo)

1,486 new COVID-19 cases identified in Alberta Saturday

Central zone has 1,734 active cases

Another 1,486 COVID-19 cases, including 977 variants of concern, were identified in Alberta Saturday.

There are now 17,307 active cases of the virus in the province, to go along with the 149,935 recovered cases. Of all the active cases, 54.4 per cent have been identified as variants of concern.

Three more virus-related deaths were reported Saturday as well, bringing the provincial death toll to 2,037.

The City of Red Deer has climbed to 391 active cases of the virus, which is 19 more than Friday’s report, according to geospatial mapping on the provincial government’s website.

When looking at the province’s mapping for COVID-19 cases on the municipality setting, regions are defined by metropolitan areas, cities, urban service areas, rural areas and towns with approximately 10,000 or more people; smaller regions are incorporated into the corresponding rural area.

With that setting, Red Deer County has 104 active cases of the virus, Lacombe County has 72, the City of Lacombe has 70, Sylvan Lake has 54, Mountain View County has 69, Olds has 65, Clearwater County has 22 and Stettler County has 18.

The City of Camrose has 120 active cases, Camrose County has 85, Kneehill County has 41, Drumheller has 25 and Starland County has 11.

On the local geographic area setting, Wetaskiwin County, including Maskwacis has 244 active. Ponoka, including East Ponoka County, has 119 active cases and Rimbey, which includes West Ponoka County and parts of Lacombe County has 23 active.

Overall the central zone has 1,734 active cases, while the Calgary zone has 7,622, the Edmonton zone has 4,606, the north zone 2,363 and the south zone has 924. The locations of 58 active cases are currently unknown.

Provincially, 445 people are currently hospitalized by COVID-19 – 94 of those individuals are in intensive care. Forty-five are hospitalized in the central zone, with four of those individuals in intensive care.

“I hope everyone has an opportunity to get out and enjoy the wonderful weather this weekend,” said Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta’s chief medical officer of health.

“Please continue to follow all health guidance: stay home if you’re sick, refrain from indoor gatherings, practice physical distancing and wear a mask in all indoor public settings.”


