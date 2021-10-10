This photo provided by the Russian Emergency Situations Ministry press service shows the L-410, a Czech-made twin-engine turboprop, crashed near the town of Menzelinsk, about 960 kilometers (600 miles) east of Moscow, Russia, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021. A plane carrying skydivers crashed Sunday shortly after takeoff in central Russia, reportedly killing 15 of the 22 people aboard. The L-410, a Czech-made twin-engine turboprop, crashed near Menzelinsk, about 960 kilometers (600 miles) east of Moscow (Ministry of Emergency Situations press service via AP)

This photo provided by the Russian Emergency Situations Ministry press service shows the L-410, a Czech-made twin-engine turboprop, crashed near the town of Menzelinsk, about 960 kilometers (600 miles) east of Moscow, Russia, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021. A plane carrying skydivers crashed Sunday shortly after takeoff in central Russia, reportedly killing 15 of the 22 people aboard. The L-410, a Czech-made twin-engine turboprop, crashed near Menzelinsk, about 960 kilometers (600 miles) east of Moscow (Ministry of Emergency Situations press service via AP)

15 dead after Russian skydiver plane crashes

The cause of the crash was not immediately determined

A plane carrying skydivers has crashed shortly after takeoff in central Russia, killing 15 of the 22 people aboard.

The L-410, a Czech-made twin-engine turboprop, crashed near Menzelinsk, about 960 kilometers (600 miles) east of Moscow, on Sunday.

The Emergencies Ministry said seven people were extracted from the wreckage alive, at least one of them with severe injuries. The cause of the crash was not immediately determined.

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Russia

Previous story
Alberta Health Services says advisory group notes problems with ivermectin studies
Next story
Pilot dead, others injured after two separate small plane crashes in central Alberta

Just Posted

Sylvan Lake Municipal Library’s Little Free Pantry (Submitted photo)
Library seeks contribution for 10-day food drive tackling food insecurity

Police tape is shown in Toronto Tuesday, May 2, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy
Pilot dead, others injured after two separate small plane crashes in central Alberta

Sara Tallon practicing on Sylvan Lake. (Submitted photo)
Laker completes World Wake Championship as sixth-best in the world

About 57.4 per cent of eligible Red Deerians are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. (Black Press file image)
Red Deer up to 797 active cases of COVID-19