COVID-19. (Image courtesy CDC)

15 new COVID-19 deaths, 305 additional cases in Alberta

Red Deer has 363 active cases of COVID-19

Alberta reported 305 additional COVID-19 cases Saturday.

The province now has 5,271 active cases of the virus, with 359 people in hospital, including 64 in intensive care.

There were also over 8,000 COVID-19 tests completed over the past 24 hours, leading to a 3.7 per cent test positivity rate.

Through the end of the day Friday, the province had administered more than 144,114 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine and 49,166 Albertans have been fully vaccinated.

There were also 15 additional deaths reported over the past 24 hours, bringing the provincial death toll to 1,775 since the beginning of the pandemic.

The Central zone has 659 active cases of the virus, with 27 people in hospital, including 27 in the ICU.

Red Deer added 18 new cases and has 363 active cases according to geospatial mapping on the municipality setting of the government’s COVID-19 website.

On the municipality setting, regions are defined by metropolitan areas, cities, urban service areas, rural areas, and towns with approximately 10,000 or more people; smaller regions (i.e. villages, and reserves) are incorporated into the corresponding rural area.

Red Deer County has 31 active cases, Lacombe County has 8 active and Clearwater County sits at 14 active.

Sylvan Lake has 15 active, Olds has three active and Drumheller 17 acitve.

Camrose County has six active, County of Stettler has four active, and Starland County two active.

Camrose sits at 26 active cases and Wetaskiwin has 19 active.

On the local geographic setting, Wetaskiwin County including Maskwacis has 65 active cases of the virus. Ponoka County, including East Ponoka County has 10 active cases.

Rimbey, including West Ponoka County and parts of Lacombe County have zero active.


Send your news tips
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Former U.S. President Donald Trump acquitted in 2nd impeachment trial

Just Posted

COVID-19. (Image courtesy CDC)
15 new COVID-19 deaths, 305 additional cases in Alberta

Red Deer has 363 active cases of COVID-19

Alberta Health Services Logo
AHS closes temporary COVID-19 testing site in Ponoka

The temporary testing site in Wetaskiwin will remain open

Central zone now has 37 variant cases, all of the U.K. variety. Alberta, overall has 171 cases of the variant. (Image courtesy CDC)
One case of COVID-19 variant reported in Central zone school

16 new COVID-19 deaths, 314 additional cases in Alberta

Students protest the new Alberta government's expected changes to gay-straight alliance law outside Western Canada High School in Calgary on Friday, May 3, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Lauren Krugel
Lacombe resident calls Red Deer Public’s vote against Pride Week frightening

William Langille is afraid the vote will have a ripple affect for students and teachers alike

Eckville EMS crew stop by the outdoor rink in Eckville to light up the space for those playing hockey after the sun set. The Eckville Recreation Board is planning to build a new rink which will be lit. (Photo Submitted)
Eckville Recreation Board fundraising for new outdoor multipurpose facility

The Recreation Board is currently holding a 50/50 raffle to fundraise for the project

President Donald Trump in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, D.C. on Tuesday, January 7, 2020. (Tasos Katopodis/Pool/Sipa USA/TNS)
Former U.S. President Donald Trump acquitted in 2nd impeachment trial

The former U.S. president has seen a historic second victory in the court of impeachment

Juliette was recently reunited with her family. (Photo from Facebook)
Lost central Alberta cat reunited with family after a year

Feral Cat Network Foundation of Alberta working to protect cats

County of Wetaskiwin Peace Officers Dan Rabel (left), Nick Sahl (centre) and Associated Ambulance Paramedic Shawn Moffitt (right) at the 2019 Free our Finest event. They are all part of the Wetaskiwin Free our Finest team participating in the Polar Plunge this year. Submitted/ Nick Sahl.
Wetaskiwin area first responders team up to Polar Plunge; fundraising for Special Olympics Alberta

This is the 10th Anniversary of the Polar Plunge and will be done virtually by the teams.

(THE CANADIAN PRESS/Peter Power)
Pucks shatter, blades break: Alberta hockey players face off against bitter cold for cancer

Temperatures have dropped to between -40 C and -55 C

In this Dec. 18, 2020 photo, pipes to be used for the Keystone XL pipeline are stored in a field near Dorchester, Neb. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Chris Machian
‘Keystone is dead’: former senior Obama adviser

It’s time for Canada to get over the demise of the Keystone XL pipeline expansion

(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Biden will try to close Guantanamo after ‘robust’ review

Biden had said as a candidate he supported closing the detention centre

Dustin Ellingson is one of the teens behind the Roses for Seniors campaign in Ponoka. (Photo contributed)
Valentine campaign for seniors in central Alberta

Communities encouraged to start their own flower campaigns for seniors

Action on the curling ice created on Pigeon Lake. Shaela Dansereau/ Pipestone Flyer.
Curling rink on Pigeon Lake has massive popularity and support

One of the rink creators, Corey Kozack, says rink is already booked into March 2021.

Tails of Air Transat and an Air Canada aircraft are seen on the tarmac at Montreal-Trudeau International Airport, in Montreal, Wednesday, April 8, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
Stricter border controls for travellers to begin Feb. 22

More details of how that will work and who will be covered will come later today

Most Read