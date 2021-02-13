15 new COVID-19 deaths, 305 additional cases in Alberta

Alberta reported 305 additional COVID-19 cases Saturday.

The province now has 5,271 active cases of the virus, with 359 people in hospital, including 64 in intensive care.

There were also over 8,000 COVID-19 tests completed over the past 24 hours, leading to a 3.7 per cent test positivity rate.

Through the end of the day Friday, the province had administered more than 144,114 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine and 49,166 Albertans have been fully vaccinated.

There were also 15 additional deaths reported over the past 24 hours, bringing the provincial death toll to 1,775 since the beginning of the pandemic.

The Central zone has 659 active cases of the virus, with 27 people in hospital, including 27 in the ICU.

Red Deer added 18 new cases and has 363 active cases according to geospatial mapping on the municipality setting of the government’s COVID-19 website.

On the municipality setting, regions are defined by metropolitan areas, cities, urban service areas, rural areas, and towns with approximately 10,000 or more people; smaller regions (i.e. villages, and reserves) are incorporated into the corresponding rural area.

Red Deer County has 31 active cases, Lacombe County has 8 active and Clearwater County sits at 14 active.

Sylvan Lake has 15 active, Olds has three active and Drumheller 17 acitve.

Camrose County has six active, County of Stettler has four active, and Starland County two active.

Camrose sits at 26 active cases and Wetaskiwin has 19 active.

On the local geographic setting, Wetaskiwin County including Maskwacis has 65 active cases of the virus. Ponoka County, including East Ponoka County has 10 active cases.

Rimbey, including West Ponoka County and parts of Lacombe County have zero active.



