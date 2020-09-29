160 new COVID-19 cases reported in Alberta on Tuesday

Alberta reported 160 additional COVID-19 cases Tuesday.

The province now has 1,571 active cases of the virus, with 16,072 recoveries.

Overall, 63 people are in hospital across Alberta, with 13 in the ICU. In total, 266 people have died from COVID-19 in the province since the start of the pandemic.

The central zone experienced a slight increase in cases, up to 21 from the 18 reported over the weekend. There are still no cases in hospital or the ICU in the zone.

Red Deer has seven active cases, while Red Deer County has three active cases. Each of Sylvan Lake, Olds, Lacombe, Wetaskiwin and Lacombe County have one active case.

Mountain View County has eight active cases and Ponoka County has five active cases. Drumheller and the County of Paintearth each also have one active case.

Edmonton remains the hardest hit, with 815 active cases of the virus. They have had 4,215 recoveries from the virus over the course of the pandemic.

Calgary also saw a rise, with 574 active cases in that region. They have had 8,146 recoveries.

Seven schools are on the province’s watch list: two in Calgary, five in Edmonton and one in the Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo.

No central Alberta schools are experiencing any sort of outbreak or alert.

