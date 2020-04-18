165 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Alberta on Saturday

One new death has been reported

There are 165 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Alberta, bringing the provincial total to 2,562.

The provincial government released the latest statistics on its website Saturday afternoon.

Of these cases, 1,162 have recovered. There are currently 57 people in hospital, 14 of whom have been admitted into intensive care units, as a result of COVID-19.

One person died in the past 24 hours due to the virus.

In total, 450 cases are suspected of being community acquired.

There have been 92,962 people tested for COVID-19 and a total of 96,897 tests performed by the lab. In the last 24 hours, 4,092 tests have been completed.

Just nine of the City of Red Deer’s 32 confirmed cases are still active – the government’s geospatial mapping shows 23 have recovered. Red Deer County has a total of 12 cases: one active and 11 recovered.

The City of Lacombe has two recovered cases, while the County of Lacombe has three recovered. Stettler County has three active and one recovered case, Clearwater County has one recovered case, Mountain View County has five recovered cases and Ponoka County has one recovered.

The central zone had 76 confirmed cases of COVID-19. Meanwhile, the Calgary zone has 1,820 confirmed cases, the Edmonton zone has 433, the north zone has 137, the south zone has 77 and the location of 19 cases is currently unknown.

The provincial government’s geospatial mapping was unavailable this past Wednesday and Thursday due to a technical issue.

Graphs of the province’s hospitalization trends were expected to be released this past week, but the technical issue pushed the release back to this upcoming week.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta’s chief medical officer of health, said earlier this week that those numbers are lower than modelling data predicted.


Send your news tips
Like us on Facebook and Follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Canada-U.S. border restrictions extended another 30 days

Just Posted

Alberta confirms 239 new cases of COVID-19 in the province Friday

‘We’re far from being out of the woods,’ says premier

Sylvan Lake golf course says it can operate with safe, touch-free changes

Golf is currently deemed a non-essential service are impacted by government regulations

Trudeau says $1.7B coming for orphaned-well cleanups

Federal government is also creating a $750-million fund to cut methane emissions

Alberta confirms two new deaths, 162 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday

‘We have not seen the peak’

Rimbey clinic potentially losing two doctors after COVID-19 pandemic

Rimbey Medical Clinic Manager Shirley Knauft said threats are due to the Alberta government’s cuts

Help Sylvan Lake News continue its mission to provide trusted local news

Help support local journalism by making a one-time or ongoing donation for your community paper

165 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Alberta on Saturday

One new death has been reported

Red Deer photographer has raised thousands for local food banks

Leah Tyler-Szucki has been taking photos of families through the Front Steps Project

Canada-U.S. border restrictions extended another 30 days

Confirmation comes after U.S. President Donald Trump insinuated restrictions could soon be eased

Trans Mountain pipeline work proceeds with COVID-19 restrictions

25 km of pipe laid in Alberta, Burnaby tank farm expanding

Hidden death toll: Doctors say people dying as they avoid ERs due to COVID fears

‘There’s going to be secondary harm. Make no mistake,’ says doctor

‘It’s unprecedented:’ Manitoba First Nation going ahead with band election

First Nations across the country are deciding whether to hold elections during the COVID-19 pandemic

Senate extends adjournment until June 2 as talks over return of MPs continue

Senate extends adjournment until June 2 as talks over return of MPs continue

Turkey on the loose in Calgary wandering in search of mate

Turkey on the loose in Calgary wandering in search of mate

Most Read