165 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Alberta on Saturday

One new death has been reported

There are 165 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Alberta, bringing the provincial total to 2,562.

The provincial government released the latest statistics on its website Saturday afternoon.

Of these cases, 1,162 have recovered. There are currently 57 people in hospital, 14 of whom have been admitted into intensive care units, as a result of COVID-19.

One person died in the past 24 hours due to the virus.

In total, 450 cases are suspected of being community acquired.

There have been 92,962 people tested for COVID-19 and a total of 96,897 tests performed by the lab. In the last 24 hours, 4,092 tests have been completed.

Just nine of the City of Red Deer’s 32 confirmed cases are still active – the government’s geospatial mapping shows 23 have recovered. Red Deer County has a total of 12 cases: one active and 11 recovered.

The City of Lacombe has two recovered cases, while the County of Lacombe has three recovered. Stettler County has three active and one recovered case, Clearwater County has one recovered case, Mountain View County has five recovered cases and Ponoka County has one recovered.

The central zone had 76 confirmed cases of COVID-19. Meanwhile, the Calgary zone has 1,820 confirmed cases, the Edmonton zone has 433, the north zone has 137, the south zone has 77 and the location of 19 cases is currently unknown.

The provincial government’s geospatial mapping was unavailable this past Wednesday and Thursday due to a technical issue.

Graphs of the province’s hospitalization trends were expected to be released this past week, but the technical issue pushed the release back to this upcoming week.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta’s chief medical officer of health, said earlier this week that those numbers are lower than modelling data predicted.



