18 more COVID-19 deaths including one in Red Deer

Alberta Health reported on Thursday another 18 COVID-19 patients had died, including one in Red Deer.

The number of people who have died from the implications of COVID in Red Deer is now at 91. As of Thursday, there were 455 active cases of COVID-19 in the city. The city has had 13,124 total confirmed cases with 12,578 recovered.

As of Thursday, there were 1,491 people in hospital, including 116 in intensive care in Alberta. With the latest death the provincial total is now 3,822.

There were 813 new lab-confirmed cases reported. Alberta has 16,551 active cases of the virus.

Meanwhile, in the Central Zone, there were 2,045 active cases of the virus, with 154 people in hospital infected with COVID-19, including seven in the ICU. The Red Deer death was one of five reported, bringing the total to 477 deaths to date.

Alberta chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw said on Thursday the primary or contributing cause of non-ICU admissions to hospital is COVID in just under 70 per cent of the cases. For ICU, 86 per cent of new admissions were because of COVID.

On geospatial mapping on the government of Alberta’s website, Red Deer County had 159 active cases, Mountain View County had 68, Sylvan Lake had 80, Lacombe County had 78, the City of Lacombe had 64, Clearwater County had 66, Olds had 72 and Stettler County had 52 active cases.

The City of Camrose had 110, Kneehill County had 62, Camrose County had 30 and Drumheller had 37.

On the local geographic area setting, Wetaskiwin County, including Maskwacis, had 329 active cases, while Ponoka, including East Ponoka County, had 66 and Rimbey, including West Ponoka County and part of Lacombe County, had 28.



