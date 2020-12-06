A nurse gets a swab ready at a temporary COVID-19 test clinic in Montreal, on Friday, May 15, 2020. Health Canada has reversed course on home test kits for COVID-19, saying it will now review applications for such devices. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

1,836 new COVID-19 cases, 19 deaths identified in Alberta on Sunday

Central zone has 1,391 active cases of the virus

Nineteen new COVID-19-related deaths were reported on Sunday, bringing Alberta’s death toll to 615.

“I want to extend my sympathies to anyone grieving the loss of a loved one,” Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta’s chief medical officer of health, tweeted on Sunday.

“The most important action you can take right now is to stay home if you feel unwell, even if it’s just a slight sore throat or runny nose. Deciding to stay home when sick is a simple yet impactful decision that limits the spread of the virus.”

The number of COVID-19 cases in Alberta has risen by 1,836. There are currently 19,484 active cases of the virus in the province, to go along with 48,467 recovered cases.

The City of Red Deer now has 335 active COVID-19 cases, according to geospatial mapping on the provincial government’s website.

Red Deer County has 81 active cases, Sylvan Lake has 64, Lacombe County has 57, Lacombe has 48, Clearwater County has 56, Olds has 28, Mountain View County has 26 and Stettler County has 19.

Collectively, Ponoka County and Wetaskiwin County have 282.

Alberta Health Services’ central zone has 1,391 active cases of the virus, while the Edmonton zone has 8,963, the Calgary zone has 7,288, the north zone has 1,087 and the south zone has 642. The zones for 113 active cases are unknown.

Provincially, 601 people are in the hospital due to COVID-19 – 100 of those individuals have been admitted into an intensive care unit. Forty-six people have been hospitalized in the central zone, with five of those individual in intensive care.

“This weekend, if you do meet people, meet outdoors if you can and maintain physical distance – walk the dog or go sledding, for example. By doing so, you are protecting yourself and others, (including) our dedicated healthcare workers who work around the clock to care for Albertans,” Hinshaw tweeted earlier in the day.

Hinshaw’s next live update is Monday afternoon.


