1,879 new COVID-19 cases identified in Alberta on Saturday

Another 1,879 COVID-19 were identified in Alberta on Saturday.

There are now 18,806 active cases in the province, to go along with 47,328 recovered cases. Six more deaths were reported on Saturday, bringing the death toll to 596.

The City of Red Deer now has 304 active COVID-19 cases, according to geospatial mapping on the provincial government’s website.

Red Deer County has 74 active cases, Sylvan Lake has 66, Lacombe County has 56, Lacombe has 43, Clearwater County has 48, Olds has 29, Mountain View County has 23 and Stettler County has 19.

Collectively, Ponoka County and Wetaskiwin County, which includes the Town of Ponoka and City of Wetaskiwin, have 269.

“I know the current restrictions aren’t easy and being physically separated from family and friends is difficult, especially at this time of year. But please do everything you can this weekend to stop the spread,” Alberta’s chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw tweeted Saturday afternoon.

“Limit your in-person interactions with anyone outside your household as much as possible and continue to follow public health guidance. Wash your hands, monitor yourself for symptoms, stay home when sick, practice physical distancing and wear a mask.”

Alberta Health Services’ central zone has 1,340 active COVID-19 cases, while the Edmonton zone has 8,777, the Calgary zone has 6,951, the north zone has 1,035 and the south zone has 610. Ninety-three cases are located in an unknown area.

Provincially, 563 are in hospital due to COVID-19 – 101 of those individuals have been admitted into an intensive care unit. In the central zone, 44 people are in hospital, with five of those individuals in an ICU.


