Alberta Chief Medicial Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw reported an additional 19 deaths due to the COVID-19 virus. (photography by Chris Schwarz/Government of Alberta)

Alberta Chief Medicial Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw reported an additional 19 deaths due to the COVID-19 virus. (photography by Chris Schwarz/Government of Alberta)

19 new COVID-19 deaths Wednesday, 1,301 additional cases

Central zone has 1,391 active cases of the virus

Alberta reported an additional 1,301 cases of COVID-19, as the province nears 900 deaths from the virus.

Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw expressed remorse for families who lost loved ones during the pandemic, as she announced that 19 deaths had been reported over the past 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 890.

“This time of year can be especially painful for those mourning the loss of a loved one and my thoughts are with you,” Hinshaw said.

Alberta now has 17,821 active cases of the virus, down 490 cases from Tuesday. The province completed over 19,000 COVID-19 tests over the past 24 hours and has a test positivity rate of 6.8 per cent.

There are 821 people in hospital across the province, with 146 in the ICU.

The central zone has 1,391 active cases, with 79 people in the hospital, including 10 in the ICU.

Red Deer sits at 358 active cases and has 944 recovered.

Red Deer County has 78 active cases, Lacombe County has 41 active, Mountain View County has 33 and Kneehill County has 22 active. Clearwater County has 36 active.

Lacombe has 24 active, Sylvan Lake has 20 active and Olds has 29 active.

Camrose has 55 active, Camrose County has 17 active.

Ponoka County, The County of Wetaskiwin and Wetaskiwin have 476 active cases combined.

As COVID-19 cases plateau in Alberta, Hinshaw said there is some new hope with the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine. Health Canada approved that vaccine Wednesday it is expected to ship out to the provinces soon. Exact delivery dates for Alberta are still being determined.

“The incoming arrival of a second vaccine is good, but it also does not change the seriousness of our current situation,” she said.

Hinshaw also said that recent evidence suggests there is a small amount of in-school transmission of COVID-19 in the province.

She said as case numbers rose in schools throughout November, they saw a plateau in late December.

She said after the new restrictions were put in place across the province in certain communities, and elementary students were still in school, cases for that age group, as well as junior and senior high students, seemed to plateau.

She said that indicates it is other activities, like sports and recreation groups or within the community, where school-age children are picking up the virus.

“The school model in place is protective against in-school transmission. Instead, it seems it is mainly all the other in-person activities that children undertake that are exposing them to the virus and allowing them to spread COVID-19,” she said.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Missing money found, no criminal charges involving Alberta drug site: police
Next story
Health Canada approves Moderna COVID vaccine; 1.2M doses of two vaccines expected by Jan. 31

Just Posted

Alberta Chief Medicial Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw reported an additional 19 deaths due to the COVID-19 virus. (photography by Chris Schwarz/Government of Alberta)
19 new COVID-19 deaths Wednesday, 1,301 additional cases

Central zone has 1,391 active cases of the virus

Some locals watch the parade as it made its way down Lakeshore Drive, Tuesday night. The Santa Cruise was put together at the last minute by Al Cameron and Jay Scotian. Photo by Megan Roth/Sylvan Lake News
Santa Cruises through Sylvan Lake

Local businesses decorated their vehicles an slowly strolled through town for a mini Santa Parade

Alberta premier Jason Kenney announced that Red Deer and other rural locations would soon be getting doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. (photography by Paul Taillon/Office of the Premier)
Red Deer to get 1,950 doses of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine

Camrose and Drumheller other rural sites included in new vaccine rollout

Nicolas Henkel’s family is hoping a GoFundMe campaign will help cover some expenses as he battles a second bout of cancer. (Photo courtesy of Jamelle Bloomer)
Four-year-old from Sylvan Lake battling second bout of cancer

At 16 months old, Nicolas Henkel fought off cancer– Now, at 4, the cancer has returned

Christmas Bureau volunteers work diligently to finish packing up bags and hampers before they all had to be delivered in time for Christmas. (Photo Courtesy of Sylvan Lake Christmas Bureau)
100 Women Who Care collect funds for Sylvan Lake Christmas Bureau

The organization donated more than $6,000 to the Christmas Bureau

Dr. Srinivas Murthy, who works in the intensive care unit at B.C. Children’s Hospital, poses for a photograph in Vancouver, on Friday, December 18, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
5 things we’ve learned about COVID-19 since the pandemic struck

It’s difficult to believe the year is almost over

Environment and Parks Minister Jason Nixon is seen during a news conference to announce $43 million in repairs and improvements to provincial parks at a news conference in Calgary on Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Todd Korol
United Conservatives back down on Alberta parks, declare victory: professor

The government has promised legislation to modernize Alberta’s Parks Act

A vial of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine is seen at Hartford Hospital, Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, in Hartford, Conn. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP /Jessica Hill
Health Canada approves Moderna COVID vaccine; 1.2M doses of two vaccines expected by Jan. 31

Moderna and Pfizer are the two vaccines approved in Canada

(Lethbridge Police Service Facebook photo)
Missing money found, no criminal charges involving Alberta drug site: police

The province says it still has concerns and won’t be restoring funding

Canada’s chief medical officer Dr. Theresa Tam chats with Santa Claus on Zoom in December 2020. (Twitter)
VIDEO: Santa Claus cleared for arrival in Canada

The jolly old fellow is an essential worker

FILE – Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks at one of the first press conference about COVID-19 in front of his residence at Rideau Cottage on the grounds of Rideau Hall in Ottawa, on Sunday, March 22, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
Goodbye 2020: A look at lessons learned, communities forged in a year like no other

The arrival of COVID-19 and its rapid spread touched practically every aspect of our lives

Registered nurse Liana Perruzza attends to a patient in a COVID positive room in the COVID-19 intensive care unit at St. Paul’s hospital in downtown Vancouver, Tuesday, April 21, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
35% of Canadians with COVID were afraid they might die: poll

On average, people said they were sick for 13 days

An automated donation stand for the Salvation Army is seen on the way out of a grocery store in Montreal, on Monday, December 21, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
‘We have to act now’: Salvation Army still $11M short of Christmas fundraising goal

Charity said that the need for services has doubled in some areas

Alberta’s chief medical officer of health, Dr. Deena Hinshaw, updates media on the COVID-19 situation in Edmonton on Friday, March 20, 2020. Two southern Alberta churches and three individuals are to be in a Calgary court today to argue that the province’s COVID-19 restrictions “cancel Christmas” and infringe on their constitutional rights. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
Judge dismisses application for injunction against Alberta’s COVID-19 rules

The court decision came as Alberta reported 1,240 new COVID-19 cases

Most Read