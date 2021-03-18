Alberta Premier Jason Kenney said that pharmacies could administer as many as 66,000 doses of COVID-19 next week if the supply comes through. File photo from The Canadian Press

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney said that pharmacies could administer as many as 66,000 doses of COVID-19 next week if the supply comes through. File photo from The Canadian Press

19 more pharmacies set to administer COVID-19 vaccine in central Alberta

Kenney doubles number of pharmacies offering COVID-19 vaccine

Premier Jason Kenney has promised to double the number of pharmacies delivering the COVID-19 vaccine by early April.

Currently, Alberta has 259 pharmacies in 107 different communities administering the vaccine. Government officials said there will be 500 locations by early April.

“Pharmacies are playing a critical role in offering every Albertan who wants a vaccine the chance to get one by the end of June,” said Alberta Minister of Health Tyler Shandro Thursday.

“We know the demand is there, and look forward to bringing hundreds of more pharmacies online to administer the vaccine in the coming weeks as more vaccines arrive in our province.”

There will be 19 pharmacies in central Alberta able to administer the COVID-19 vaccine in the coming weeks.

Those locations include Blackfalds (Blackfalds Pharmacy, Sandstone Pharmacies), Innisfail (Jackson’s Pharmasave, Loblaw Pharmacy), Lacombe (Fisher’s Pharmasave, Shoppers Drug Mart), Olds (Rexall, Shoppers Drug Mart), Ponoka (Ponoka Professional Pharmacy), Rimbey (Rimbey Value Drug Mart), Rocky Mountain House (Alpine Value Drug Mart, Shoppers Drug Mart), Stettler (Shoppers Drug Mart, Stettler IDA Pharmacy), Sundre (Sundre Community Drug Mart), Sylvan Lake (Shoppers Drug Mart, 3715 47 Avenue), Three Hills (Peter’s Pharmacy) and Wetaskiwin (Safeway Pharmacy, Shoppers Drug Mart, 5215 50 Avenue).

To book an appointment at those pharmacies, call the location or go to ab.bluecross.ca/news/covid-19-immunization-program-infomation.php.

Red Deer has nine pharmacies that are already administering the COVID-19 vaccine.

So far, Alberta has delivered 35,000 doses in pharmacies across the province and plans to double that number next week alone.

That plan depends on the federal government, according to Kenney. He said the federal government is to blame for a Moderna shipment that was delayed this week and will now be split up over the next two weeks.

Kenney noted that thousands of appointments were cancelled this week at 43 pharmacies because of the Moderna delay.

“We’re expanding the vaccine rollout as fast as the supply coming into Alberta allows. Our speed and efficiency is only held back by the number of doses that we receive from the federal government,” he said.

“Thousands of Albertans are getting immunized at pharmacies every day, and that number will rise sharply in the weeks ahead.”

According to the federal government’s vaccine delivery schedule, Alberta was supposed to receive 94,400 doses of the Moderna vaccine by March 28. That same schedule indicates Alberta will be allocated 981,010 doses of the PfizerNBioTech vaccine by May 16.

As of March 17, 418,663 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Alberta.


Send your news tips
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Helping Canada reach vaccine ‘parity’ critical to reopening border: U.S. congressman
Next story
Red Deer up slightly to 101 active COVID-19 cases

Just Posted

Alberta chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw said Alberta reported 91 new cases of variants on Thursday. (Photography by Chris Schwarz/Government of Alberta)
Red Deer up slightly to 101 active COVID-19 cases

Move to Step 3 Monday still up in the air

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney said that pharmacies could administer as many as 66,000 doses of COVID-19 next week if the supply comes through. File photo from The Canadian Press
19 more pharmacies set to administer COVID-19 vaccine in central Alberta

Kenney doubles number of pharmacies offering COVID-19 vaccine

A locally-produced video project aims to preserve Canada’s railway history

‘Railways have been an integral part of Canadian history since 1836’

Albert chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw said Wednesday there were 50 new COVID-19 variant cases in the province. (photography by Chris Schwarz/Government of Alberta)
Hinshaw strongly recommends Albertans stay close to home over March break

Red Deer at 96 active COVID-19 cases

Fred Curtis receives the first of his two COVID vaccines by pharmacist Todd Prochnau, at Shopper’s Drug Mart in Ryder’s Ridge. Curtis was one of the first to receive his vaccine shot at the Sylvan Lake pharmacy. (Photo by Megan Roth/Sylvan Lake News)
Sylvan Lake Shoppers receives first batch of COVID-19 vaccine

Those 65 and older can book online to get their vaccine at the Ryders Ridge Shoppers

People leave a school in Leduc, Alta., on March 15, 2021, after a student was attacked in a classroom. Jennifer Winkler, 17, was airlifted to hospital but died from what Leduc Mayor Bob Young has said was a stabbing. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
Leduc student charged in death of fellow high school student appears in court

Dylan Thomas Pountney is charged with first-degree murder in the death of 17-year-old Jennifer Winkler

FILE – Toby Boulet makes a closing remark at a funeral for his son, Humboldt Broncos’ Logan Boulet at the Nicholas Sheran Arena in Lethbridge, Alta. on Saturday, April 14, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/David Rossiter
Alberta dad of Humboldt crash victim worried by speed limit proposal, delay in organ donor bill

Toby Boulet said he’s most concerned about rural roads as they come up to a highway

Two peace officer vehicles are seen in front of the Ponoka Hospital and Care Centre at about 3:30 p.m. March 17. By then, the lock down had ended. (Emily Jaycox/Ponoka News)
Ponoka hospital locks down due to alleged threatening phone call

RCMP believe there is no further threat to public safety

A construction worker exhales after using a vaping device while eating lunch on the steps at Robson Square, in Vancouver, on Monday, March 8, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Youth vaping rates levelled off in 2020, while number of smokers declines

Stress reduction ranked highly among young Canadians’ reasons for vaping

Amanda Parsons, a registered nurse, prepares a dose of the Moderna vaccine on January 11, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan
Moderna to begin COVID-19 vaccine trial on Canadian children as young as 6 months

The company intends to enroll about 6,750 children in Canada and the U.S.

Alberta’s chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw provided, from Edmonton on February 16, 2021, an update on COVID-19 and the ongoing work to protect public health. (photography by Chris Schwarz/Government of Alberta)
Red Deer dips under 100 active COVID-19 cases

Hinshaw recommends against spring break day camps

Medicago has started recruiting participants for the Phase 3 trial of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate. (Medicago)
Canadian company starts Phase 3 of plant-derived COVID-19 vaccine clinical trials

Feds have agreement to buy up to 76 million doses of the vaccine if it is approved

Wolf Creek Public Schools (File Image)
Ponoka high school temporarily moves to online classes

Ponoka Secondary Campus has nine active cases

Most Read