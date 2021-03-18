19 more pharmacies set to administer COVID-19 vaccine in central Alberta

Premier Jason Kenney has promised to double the number of pharmacies delivering the COVID-19 vaccine by early April.

Currently, Alberta has 259 pharmacies in 107 different communities administering the vaccine. Government officials said there will be 500 locations by early April.

“Pharmacies are playing a critical role in offering every Albertan who wants a vaccine the chance to get one by the end of June,” said Alberta Minister of Health Tyler Shandro Thursday.

“We know the demand is there, and look forward to bringing hundreds of more pharmacies online to administer the vaccine in the coming weeks as more vaccines arrive in our province.”

There will be 19 pharmacies in central Alberta able to administer the COVID-19 vaccine in the coming weeks.

Those locations include Blackfalds (Blackfalds Pharmacy, Sandstone Pharmacies), Innisfail (Jackson’s Pharmasave, Loblaw Pharmacy), Lacombe (Fisher’s Pharmasave, Shoppers Drug Mart), Olds (Rexall, Shoppers Drug Mart), Ponoka (Ponoka Professional Pharmacy), Rimbey (Rimbey Value Drug Mart), Rocky Mountain House (Alpine Value Drug Mart, Shoppers Drug Mart), Stettler (Shoppers Drug Mart, Stettler IDA Pharmacy), Sundre (Sundre Community Drug Mart), Sylvan Lake (Shoppers Drug Mart, 3715 47 Avenue), Three Hills (Peter’s Pharmacy) and Wetaskiwin (Safeway Pharmacy, Shoppers Drug Mart, 5215 50 Avenue).

To book an appointment at those pharmacies, call the location or go to ab.bluecross.ca/news/covid-19-immunization-program-infomation.php.

Red Deer has nine pharmacies that are already administering the COVID-19 vaccine.

So far, Alberta has delivered 35,000 doses in pharmacies across the province and plans to double that number next week alone.

That plan depends on the federal government, according to Kenney. He said the federal government is to blame for a Moderna shipment that was delayed this week and will now be split up over the next two weeks.

Kenney noted that thousands of appointments were cancelled this week at 43 pharmacies because of the Moderna delay.

“We’re expanding the vaccine rollout as fast as the supply coming into Alberta allows. Our speed and efficiency is only held back by the number of doses that we receive from the federal government,” he said.

“Thousands of Albertans are getting immunized at pharmacies every day, and that number will rise sharply in the weeks ahead.”

According to the federal government’s vaccine delivery schedule, Alberta was supposed to receive 94,400 doses of the Moderna vaccine by March 28. That same schedule indicates Alberta will be allocated 981,010 doses of the PfizerNBioTech vaccine by May 16.

As of March 17, 418,663 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Alberta.



